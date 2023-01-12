JUST IN: U-M President Issues Statement On Harbaugh

As contract negotiations continue between the University of Michigan and Jim Harbaugh, U-M President Santa Ono issued another public statement on Thursday confirming his desire to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor.

While Athletic Director Warde Manuel has remained largely silent, Ono made sure to include Manuel in his statement - indicating that both are in the camp of wanting Harbaugh to remain at Michigan.

Ono's statement comes just days after Harbaugh reportedly had a two hour interview with the Denver Broncos, where there appears to be some mutual interest between the two camps. Of course, rumors continue to swirl about whether or not Harbaugh's interest in the NFL is genuine, or if it's simply a negotiating tactic to try and leverage a better deal in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh, currently just one year into his five-year, $36.7 million extension signed in 2021, is reported to be asking for more money and more support from Michigan officials - specifically when it comes to things like NIL, pay for his assistant coaches, and a level I NCAA violation that could lead to Harbaugh facing a multi-game suspension to begin the 2023 season.

Regardless of what the hold up is, the reality is that the longer this situation drags out, the worse it is for the Michigan Football program. One way or another, its likely that Michigan fans will see resolution in the coming days - as NFL teams typically aren't in the business of waiting too long to fill head coaching vacancies if there's a particular candidate of interest.