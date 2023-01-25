Michigan Receives Commitment From Ohio Prospect

The Michigan Wolverines added a fifth commitment to their 2024 class on Wednesday night, as Ted Hammond made it official via his Twitter account.

"First off, I would like to thank God for all the opportunities, gifts, and talents that he was blessed me with," Hammond said in a statement. "Secondly, I would like to thank my family for being with me throughout this recruiting process by always supporting and loving me. I love you all. Lastly, I would like to thank my Coaches, Coach Specht, Coach T, Coach Wiles and Coach Brodbeck for pushing me to be the best version of myself everyday. Also, Coach Elston and Coach Harbaugh for believing in me and giving me this amazing opportunity. With that being said, I'm beyond blessed to commit to the University of Michigan."

The 6-5, 258-pound defensive lineman from the state of Ohio held offers from several Big Ten programs - including Northwestern, Iowa, and Minnesota.