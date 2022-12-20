BREAKING: Michigan Lands Veteran Tight End From The Transfer Portal

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Michigan is absolutely killing it when it comes to the transfer portal. After adding veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle from Indiana, the Wolverines snagged another from the Hoosier state - this time it's tight end AJ Barner.

Here's a brief look at Barner's colligate playing career accomplishments so far, via IUhoosiers.com:

2022 (Junior): Started eight games ... selected as a team captain ... caught four passes for 25 yards in win against Illinois (9/2) ... had three catches for 57 yards and one touchdown against Idaho (9/10) ... hauled in a 43-yard touchdown reception, with 25 yards coming after the catch against the Vandals ... caught two passes for four yards against Western Kentucky (9/17) ... made one catch for 12 yards against Cincinnati (9/24) ... caught three balls for 23 yards at Nebraska (10/1) ... made five catches for 11 yards at Rutgers (10/22) ... first career game with five-or-more catches came against the Scarlet Knights ... made two catches for 24 yards against No. 16 Penn State (11/5) ... hauled in an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Nittany Lions ... recorded four catches for 12 yards at No. 2 Ohio State ... grabbed a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Buckeyes.



2021 (Sophomore): Appeared in all 12 games (1 start) at tight end and on special teams ... caught 14 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown ... made four tackles ... blocked a punt in the Idaho win (9/11) ... returned one punt for 13 yards ... hauled in a 76-yard TD against the Vandals ... recorded three-or-more receptions in each of the final three games ... pulled in three balls for 15 yards against Rutgers (11/13) and three for 31 against Minnesota (11/20) ... posted a career-high four catches for 29 yards at Purdue (11/27) ... IU special teams player of the week (Idaho) ... Academic All-Big Ten.



2020 (Freshman): Played in all eight games, primarily on special teams ... made four tackles, three solo ... IU special teams player of the week (Michigan State).