Skip to main content

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Veteran Tight End From The Transfer Portal

It's starting to feel like a broken record at this point, but Michigan is absolutely killing it in the transfer portal.

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Michigan is absolutely killing it when it comes to the transfer portal. After adding veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle from Indiana, the Wolverines snagged another from the Hoosier state - this time it's tight end AJ Barner.

Here's a brief look at Barner's colligate playing career accomplishments so far, via IUhoosiers.com:

2022 (Junior): Started eight games ... selected as a team captain ... caught four passes for 25 yards in win against Illinois (9/2) ... had three catches for 57 yards and one touchdown against Idaho (9/10) ... hauled in a 43-yard touchdown reception, with 25 yards coming after the catch against the Vandals ... caught two passes for four yards against Western Kentucky (9/17) ... made one catch for 12 yards against Cincinnati (9/24) ... caught three balls for 23 yards at Nebraska (10/1) ... made five catches for 11 yards at Rutgers (10/22) ... first career game with five-or-more catches came against the Scarlet Knights ... made two catches for 24 yards against No. 16 Penn State (11/5) ... hauled in an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Nittany Lions ... recorded four catches for 12 yards at No. 2 Ohio State ... grabbed a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Buckeyes.

2021 (Sophomore): Appeared in all 12 games (1 start) at tight end and on special teams ... caught 14 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown ... made four tackles ... blocked a punt in the Idaho win (9/11) ... returned one punt for 13 yards ... hauled in a 76-yard TD against the Vandals ... recorded three-or-more receptions in each of the final three games ... pulled in three balls for 15 yards against Rutgers (11/13) and three for 31 against Minnesota (11/20) ... posted a career-high four catches for 29 yards at Purdue (11/27) ... IU special teams player of the week (Idaho) ... Academic All-Big Ten.

2020 (Freshman): Played in all eight games, primarily on special teams ... made four tackles, three solo ... IU special teams player of the week (Michigan State).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Helmet
Football

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Veteran Tight End From The Transfer Portal

By Christopher Breiler
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

JUST IN: Michigan Lands Veteran Transfer Portal QB

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy max duggan
Football

Michigan Football vs. TCU, Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy vs. Max Duggan, Matchup Problems

By Brandon Brown
hunter dickinson
Football

Hunter Dickinson Goes In On Michigan State

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting commitment
Recruiting

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_233238833
Football

'I'm About To Burn The Grass': Former Player Shares Great Harbaugh Story

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting commitment
Recruiting

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up Another Transfer Portal Target

By Christopher Breiler