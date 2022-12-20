JUST IN: Michigan Lands Veteran Transfer Portal QB

The Michigan Wolverines continue to stack the deck with experienced transfer portal targets, this time at the quarterback position. Veteran quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he was committed to the Wolverines via his Twitter account, providing Michigan with additional depth and experience at the position in the wake of losing Alan Bowman to the portal.

Here's a brief look at Tuttle's collegiate career and accomplishments so far, via IUhoosiers.com:

2022 (Senior): Named Team Captain ... started one game ... made season debut against No. 16 Penn State (11/5) ... completed 9-of-12 passes for 82 yards ... threw an 11-yard strike to AJ Barner for a touchdown ... rushed 10 times for 8 yards ... three runs accounted for first downs ... left the game in the second quarter with a season-ending shoulder injury.



2021 (Junior): Appeared in six games with starts against No. 10 Michigan State (10/16) and No. 5 Ohio State (10/23) ... completed 45-of-87 for 423 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions ... rushed 16 times for 14 yards ... completed a career-long 76-yard TD and finished 2-of-4 for 91 yards in the Idaho win (9/11) ... went 28-of-52 for 188 yards against the Spartans ... William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist ... Academic All-Big Ten.



2020 Honors: Earned the team’s LEO Award.



2020 (Sophomore): Started the final two games and played in the final three ... went 44-of-72 (61.1 percent) for 362 yards with two touchdowns and one interception ... rushed 15 times for 37 yards ... completed all five of his attempts for 31 yards in relief duty in the Maryland win (11/28) ... in his first career start, went 13-of-22 for 130 yards with two TDs in the victory at No. 16 Wisconsin (12/5) ... threw for 201 yards on 26-of-45 to go along with 26 rushing yards in the Outback Bowl vs. Ole Miss (1/2) ... IU offensive player of the game (Wisconsin) ... Academic All-Big Ten.



2019 (Freshman): Played in five games ... completed 6-of-11 for 34 yards ... rushed nine times for 20 yards ... made his collegiate debut in the Eastern Illinois win (9/7) ... enrolled in spring classes and participated in practice.



2018: Did not see any game action in 2018 at the University of Utah ... enrolled in spring classes and participated in practice.