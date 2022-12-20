PFF Lists Two Wolverines As Early Heisman Favorites In 2023

The Michigan Football program has been on a roll when it comes to producing legitimate Heisman trophy candidates as of late. Last season, it was Aidan Hutchinson who made the trip to New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony - finishing with the second most votes behind Alabama's Bryce Young.

In 2022, Michigan running back Blake Corum inserted himself into the Heisman discussion for much of the season. Unfortunately, a late season injury prevented Corum establishing himself as not only a finalist for the trophy, but as a player who had a legitimate shot at capturing the hardware based on the finalists who actually did receive an invite.

Looking ahead to 2023, PFF College is already placing two Wolverines on its way-to-early Top 10 Heisman candidates list: quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards.

Both McCarthy and Edwards have proven that they have all of the traits necessary to win the coveted award. Physical toughness, mental toughness, elite athleticism, and both play for a program that has won back-to-back conference championships - along with two-consecutive trips to the college football playoff.

Here's a look at McCarthy's accomplishments so far this season (2022)

• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, second team, media)

• Semifinalist, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award

• Four times, shared Offensive Player of the Game honors for his performance at Iowa, at Indiana, at Rutgers, at Ohio State

• Named one of the Davey O'Brien Great 8 Quarterbacks of the Week following his performance at Indiana

• Shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Illinois

• Ran for 50 yards including a 20-yard touchdown run, also went four-of-four passing against Colorado State (Sept. 3)

• In his first career start, went 11-of-12 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns against Hawaii (Sept. 10)

• Starting against UConn (Sept. 17), completed 15-of-18 passes for 214 yards and had a 14-yard run

• Went 18-of-26 passing for 220 yards with two touchdowns starting against Maryland (Sept. 24)

• Went 18-of-24 passing for 155 yards with a touchdown at Iowa (Oct. 1)

• Registered his first 300-yard game (304) with three touchdowns on 28-of-36 passing at Indiana (Oct. 8)

• In a start against Penn State (Oct. 15), rushed for 57 yards on top of 145 yards passing

• Had one touchdown passing with 167 yards and another 50 yards rushing in a start against Michigan State (Oct. 29)

• Threw two touchdowns on 13-of-27 passing and ran for another at Rutgers (Nov. 5)

• Threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in a start against Nebraska (Nov. 12)

• Starting under center against Illinois (Nov. 19), completed 18-of-34 pass attempts for 208 yards

• Totaled four touchdowns (one rushing) on 12-of-24 passing for 263 yards at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

• Delivered three touchdown passes on 11-of-17 passing for 161 yards and ran for 14 yards against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)

Here's a look at Donovan Edwards accomplishments so far this season (2022):

• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Sept. 28) following the win at Ohio State

• Four times, shared Offensive Player of the Game honors for his performances against Penn State, at Iowa, at Rutgers, at Ohio State

• Ran 12 times for 64 yards and caught a four-yard pass against Colorado State (Sept. 3)

• Ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on three carries, and caught a 33-yard pass against Hawaii (Sept. 10)

• Totaled 50 all-purpose yards on four catches and five carries, playing out of the backfield at Iowa (Oct. 1), catching one touchdown and also recovered a teammate's fumble

• Carried seven times and added one catch for 10 yards while lining up at running back and out of the slot at Indiana (Oct. 8)

• Broke out against Penn State (Oct. 15) with 173 rushing yards on 16 carries with a pair of touchdowns; added 21 receiving yards

• Earned his first career start against Michigan State (Oct. 29), and carried 10 times with three receptions, totaling 80 yards

• Totaled 109 yards on 15 carries at Rutgers (Nov. 5) and added 52 yards receiving with a touchdown

• Carried twice against Nebraska (Nov. 12)

• Posted 216 yards with two touchdowns on 22 carries at Ohio State (Nov. 26), breaking off touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards

• Made his second career start and earned Grange-Griffin MVP honors as he carried 25 times for 185 yards with a touchdown against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)