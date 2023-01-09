BREAKING: Michigan Defender Declares For NFL Draft

He became one of the top defenders for the 2023 season, leading the team in sacks with 7.5. Now, after much consideration, senior Mike Morris (EDGE) has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Morris released a statement via his Instagram account this afternoon:

"My career at Michigan can only be described as a true Michigan man experience. I've went through plenty of lows, but those lows made me into the man I am today. A champion in life and in football. I wouldn't change my experience at Michigan for anything in the world.

"I would also like to thank my family for instilling great values in me. Thank my coaches for putting me and my teammates in positions to succeed. Thank Coach Harbaugh for his support and love. I would also like to thank the greatest university in the world for their endless support of me and this football team.

"God has blessed me with amazing people in my life to help me on this next chapter in my life. After talks with my coaches and family, I am entering my name in the NFL Draft."

Here's a brief look at Morris' notable accomplishments during his time at the University of Michigan:

At Michigan

• Second-team All-American by the FWAA, AFCA (2022)

• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020, '21, '22)

• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2022)

• Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year (2022)

• Recipient of the Richard Katcher Award (2022)

• Two-time letterman (2020, '21)

• Appeared in 26 games with 15 starts during his career

CAREER HIGHS

• Tackles: 4 - vs. Penn State (Oct. 15, 2022)

• Solos: 3, 2x - last at Iowa (Oct. 1, 2022)

• Asst: 2, 3x - last vs Michigan State (Oct. 29, 2022)

• TFLs: 2.0, 2x - last at Iowa (Oct. 1, 2022)

• Sacks: 2.0 - at Iowa (Oct. 1, 2022)

• Int: 1 - at Michigan State (Oct. 30, 2021)

• FR: none

• PBUs: 1, 4x - last vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)