Five-Star Michigan Target Set To Announce Decision
The wait is almost over for fans when it comes to the recruitment of Nyckoles Harbor. The five-star athlete out of Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll is reportedly set to announce his college choice on Wednesday, February 1st at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Harbor is considered the No. 1 overall athlete in the 2023 class and is currently considering Power Five programs like South Carolina, Oregon, Miami, and Michigan.
If you looked up the term "freak" in the dictionary, you might see a picture of Harbor. At 6-5, 225 pounds, he's an athletic specimen with world class speed - as evidenced by his 10.28 in the 100-meter dash and 20.79 in the 200. That's faster than former Wolverine Jabrill Peppers, current Wolverine Roman Wilson and famed former U-M commit Xavier Worthy, who are all considered elite track athletes. To put it bluntly, Harbor can absolutely fly.
Although 247Sports currently has South Carolina as the favorite to land Harbor, Michigan fans are hopeful that the freak athlete will choose Ann Arbor as his home at the next level - and videos like the one below provide plenty of evidence as to why.
According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, Harbor has all the makings of a future first-round NFL draft pick.
"Verified size with frame to add 10 pounds and play tight end or add as much as 40 pounds and play edge. Has plus length. Possesses world class speed. Ran 100 meters in 10.28 seconds in April 2022 and ran 200 meters in 20.79. Dad played soccer for United States men's national team. Athletic traits are elite. Excellent body control and possesses strength throughout frame. Is dynamic talent with huge upside because of development possibilities. As tight end demonstrates ability to get down field and is constantly threat to get over top. Speed loosens rest of defense because of need to help with safety. Gets off line of scrimmage quickly and into route. Big, physical runner after catch who has breakaway speed in open field. Shows traits to be physical blocker and usually overwhelms opponent with size, strength and athleticism but must show consistency in sinking hips and exploding into defender when playing better competition. Has to continue to work on being sharper and more precise in and out of breaks. Made strides in tracking ball and has to continue to development of pass-catching skills. Learning to sit in space and find open spots against zone are areas Harbor continues to work on. As edge or outside linebacker, is instinctual getting up the field and attacking plays behind line of scrimmage. Can bend and play low making combination of explosion, strength and athleticism devastating. Has improved technique and shows swim move. Willing to play inside. Shows stack-and-shed ability. Shots "B" gap well when lined up inside. Can disengage and re-direct along line of scrimmage. Continued development of technique is important. Will have to add mass and upper body strength if playing on line of scrimmage. Will take time to develop regardless of position but can play at high level program. Athletic traits and size make him potential first round NFL draft pick."