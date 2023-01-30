Five-Star Michigan Target Set To Announce Decision

The wait is almost over for fans when it comes to the recruitment of Nyckoles Harbor. The five-star athlete out of Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll is reportedly set to announce his college choice on Wednesday, February 1st at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Harbor is considered the No. 1 overall athlete in the 2023 class and is currently considering Power Five programs like South Carolina, Oregon, Miami, and Michigan.

If you looked up the term "freak" in the dictionary, you might see a picture of Harbor. At 6-5, 225 pounds, he's an athletic specimen with world class speed - as evidenced by his 10.28 in the 100-meter dash and 20.79 in the 200. That's faster than former Wolverine Jabrill Peppers, current Wolverine Roman Wilson and famed former U-M commit Xavier Worthy, who are all considered elite track athletes. To put it bluntly, Harbor can absolutely fly.

Although 247Sports currently has South Carolina as the favorite to land Harbor, Michigan fans are hopeful that the freak athlete will choose Ann Arbor as his home at the next level - and videos like the one below provide plenty of evidence as to why.

According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn, Harbor has all the makings of a future first-round NFL draft pick.