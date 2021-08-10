Further Evidence Of Michigan's Renewed Focus On Ohio State

Heading into the 2021 season, it's clear that the Michigan Wolverines are spending a lot of time thinking about the Ohio State Buckeyes.

If there's one thing Michigan fans are painfully aware of at this point, it's that Ohio State has dominated the Wolverines for the better part of the last two decades. In fact, the 2021 season will officially mark 10 years since Michigan's last win against the Buckeyes (2011), including the two worst losses in rivalry history (2018, 2019). The Wolverines are also currently in the midst of the rivalries longest losing streak since 1918, dating back to the very beginning of the rivalry when Ohio State went 0-13-2 from 1897-1918.

In an effort to restore the rivalry to its former glory, the Wolverines appear to have a renewed focus heading into the 2021 season - a focus that comes in the form a one simple question. Weeks prior to Big Ten Media Days, a photo from within the Michigan Football weight room began circulating social media. Though the weight room itself is certainly impressive, it was a large image on the wall that instead captured the attention of fans - an image that simply said, "what are you doing today to be Ohio State?"

The message also captured the attention of the media, leading those representing Michigan at Big Ten Media Days to field countless questions about Ohio State and the rivalry.

“Well, I’m here before you, enthusiastic and excited as I ever am, always am, even more to have at it, to win the championship, to beat Ohio and our rival Michigan State,” Harbaugh said during his opening speech at Big Ten Media Days. “That’s what we want to do, and we’re going to do it or die trying.”

Senior captain Aidan Hutchinson echoed the sentiments of his head coach when it comes to the Buckeyes.

"I'm 0-2 against Ohio State and we didn't play them last year, so it's going to be two years when we play them in November," said Hutchinson from the podium in Indy. "We prepare for Ohio State every single day. In the weight room, in the walk-through's - every day we've got one thing on our mind and that's Ohio State, and what are we going to do to beat them."

Though the rivalry has been one-sided for quite some time, Hutchinson says there's one game - one moment - in particular that sticks with him the most.

"When you're working out and you're grinding out that last rep, when you think you can't go anymore, all I think of is 2019 sitting on that bench, being down two touchdowns and not being able to do a damn thing about it," said Hutchinson. "That allows me to do two or three more reps, something that I think I wasn't even capable of. So having Ohio State there in the back of my mind every day is something that drives me."

True freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy has yet to play in his first game against Ohio State, but he already knows what's at stake heading into 2021.

"We see the opportunity in front of us and we see the years that have gone passed," said McCarthy". "We see those banners up in the field house ever single day. Every single sprint we run, every single play we run. It's just a motivating factor every single day because it's been so long."

On Tuesday, the message appeared once again in another series of photos on social media - this time during a speaking appearance by former Michigan kicker Jay Feely. During his speech to the football team, the same message about Ohio State appeared on the bottom of the presentation screen.

While Michigan's current losing streak to the Buckeyes isn't entirely Jim Harbaugh's fault, the man entering his seventh season as head coach of the Wolverines owns a lions share of the historic losing streak - one that is still in progress.

Five of the last eight losses to Ohio State have occurred on Harbaugh's watch, making him the only head coach in Michigan football history to lose his first five games against the Buckeyes. What's worse, Harbaugh is currently one of just three Michigan head coaches to be winless against Ohio State - joining Langdon "Biff" Lea, 0-0-1 (1900) and Rich Rodriguez, 0-3 (2008-2010).

Here's a look at how Michigan coaches have fared against the Buckeyes through their first five seasons as head coach:

Fielding H. Yost, 1901-1905: 5-0

George Little, 1924: 1-0

Elton E. Weiman, 1927-1928: 1-1

Harry Kipke, 1929-1933: 3-2

Fritz Crisler, 1938-1942: 3-1-1

Bennie Oosterbaan, 1948-1952: 3-1-1

Bump Elliott, 1959-1963: 1-4

Bo Schembechler, 1969-1973: 2-2-1

Gary Moeller, 1990-1994: 3-1-1

Lloyd Carr, 1995-1999: 4-1

Rich Rodriguez, 2008-2010: 0-3

Brady Hoke, 2011-2014: 1-3

Jim Harbaugh, 2015-present: 0-5

Outside of a golden opportunity in 2016 that would have sent Michigan to Indy and quite possibly the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes have made a habit of beating Michigan soundly during the Harbaugh era - averaging a 19-point margin of victory over the last five meetings.

Given the fact that Harbaugh was expected to turn the tide in the rivalry when he accepted the position with Michigan back in 2015, the results have been disappointing to say the least. With the window of opportunity closing fast, the upcoming season could very well be Jim Harbaugh's last shot to correct course and to salvage his coaching legacy at the University of Michigan.

Needless to say, November 27th is a very big deal.