Michigan QB Davis Warren on No. 1 Oregon: 'Bring 'em on'
Michigan football got its best quarterback play of the 2024 season in its 24-17 victory over rival Michigan State on Saturday, and that's boosted the confidence within the walls of Schembechler Hall.
During the Wolverines' postgame press conference following the win over the Spartans, recently re-elavated starting quarterback Davis Warren was asked about the next challenge on Michigan's slate: the No. 1 Oregon Ducks.
"Good. We like that. Bring 'em on," Warren said. "Bring the No. 1 team in here. I know we can handle it. We're more than capable of taking these guys on. I just think it's a really exciting opportunity for us."
Warren threw for just 123 yards on Saturday, but was efficient in completing 13-of-19 pass attempts, with a passing touchdown and, most importantly, not turning the ball over. After a strong bounce-back performance following his benching against Arkansas State in Week 3, Warren is excited for Michigan's opportunity to test their mettle against the nation's top-ranked team.
"Yeah, no doubt," Warren said. "Even just watching them — you know, because Michigan State had played Oregon earlier in the year, and then on our bye week watching the Oregon-[Ohio State game] a little bit. Definitely excited."
The Ducks will provide a stiff challenge for a Michigan offense that has struggled to find balance and any form of consistency at the quarterback position. Oregon ranks 10th in scoring defense and 12th in the nation in total defense.
However, the Ducks have shown some susceptibility in their run defense, most notably in Week 2 against Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty. Oregon ranks 41st nationally in stopping the run, and allowed Jeanty to rumble for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
The Wolverines' opened as a 15-point home underdog against the No. 1 Ducks, and Warren knows it will take a great week of preparation in order for Michigan to put itself in position to pull off the more-than two-touchdown upset.
"I know we're going to attack it the same way that we attacked this week," the quarterback said. "We're going to get even better. We're going to be better as a team next week and we're going to bring our best shot at him."