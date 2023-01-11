Michigan Football: Five Key Pieces Have Decisions To Make

With the clock ticking for players to declare for the NFL Draft (Jan. 16), four key pieces from Michigan's 2022 squad still have a big decision to make: return to Michigan for another year, or declare for the NFL Draft.

1. Zak Zinter, OL

Zak Zinter started all 14 games at right guard for the Michigan Wolverines in 2022, serving as a critical piece to the Joe Moore award winning unit. The 6-6, 315 pound junior is now weighing his options when it comes to a return for his senior year or an early departure for the NFL. If Zinter does opt to return, he'll certainly help bolster Michigan's chances of winning three consecutive Big Ten Championships and making another run at a National Championship.

At Michigan

• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team in 2022; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches in 2021)

• CSC Academic All-American (second team, 2022)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, '22)

• Has appeared in 33 games with 31 starts along the offensive line; all but one at right guard

• Two-time letterman (2020, '21)

2. Trevor Keegan, OL

Trevor Keegan is another key piece of the best offensive line in the nation, making 11 starts at left guard for the Wolverines in 2022. There's absolutely no doubt that there's a market for the two-time All-Big Ten prospect in the NFL, but there's also still some unfinished business in Ann Arbor when it comes to achieving the ultimate prize. With so many key pieces returning offensively, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Keegan run it back for another shot at a National Championship.

At Michigan

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, second team media in 2022; honorable mention, coaches and media in 2021)

• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)

• Two-time letterman (2020-21)

• Has appeared in 30 games in his career (four, special teams only) along the offensive line with 23 career starts at left guard

3. Cornelius Johnson, WR

Cornelius Johnson had a career day on Nov. 26, 2022 - helping lead the Wolverines to their second consecutive win over Ohio State. He led the way with 160 yards (career best) and two touchdowns on four receptions, helping propel the Wolverines to a dominant 45-23 win in Columbus - Michigan's first road win against the Buckeyes in over two decades.

Overall, Johnson finished his senior campaign No. 3 in receptions (32), No. 2 in yards (499), and No. 1 in touchdowns (6).

With the loss of key pieces like Ronnie Bell and Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan's top to receivers in 2022), Johnson could certainly lead the way in 2023 as the Wolverines make another run at a conference championship and beyond.

At Michigan

• Three-time letterwinner (2019-20-21)

• Has appeared in 46 career games at wide receiver with 31 starts

• Shared Offensive Skill Player of the Year honors (2021)

• Caught the fourth-longest passing touchdown in program history (87 yards vs NIU, Sept. 18, 2021)

• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020, '21, '22)

4. Gemon Green, DB

If he returns for a fifth season, Gemon Green will be the most experienced defender in Michigan's secondary - appearing in 42 games with 24 starts at cornerback. Green appeared in all 12 games during his senior season, making six starts at cornerback and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches and media). With the loss of DJ Turner to the NFL Draft, Green's experience would certainly be a luxury as the Wolverines look to make another push for a Big Ten title and National Championship.

At Michigan

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2022)

• Has appeared in 42 games with 24 starts at cornerback; in one game he played special teams only

• Three-year letterman (2019-20-21)

5. Mike Barrett, LB

Christopher Breiler

Following Michigan's dominant road win against Ohio State back in November, Harbaugh turned to Barrett during the postgame press conference and expressed his hope that he would return for another season. Thanks to an extra year provided to athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett - a graduate student - has the opportunity to return to Michigan for his sixth year of eligibility.

During the 2022 season, Barrett recorded career highs in several areas - including tackles (11 vs Ohio State), assisted tackles (6 against Ohio State), interceptions (2 vs Rutgers), and pass breakups (2 vs Rutgers). He's appeared in 49 games and has made 20 starts at the linebacker position.

At Michigan

• All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media, 2022)

• Named the team's Most Improved Player on Defense (2022)

• Four-year letterman (2018-19-20-21)

• Has appeared in 49 games, with 20 starts at linebacker