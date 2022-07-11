Skip to main content

Two Wolverines On Breakout Players List

Michigan has a lot of talent returning in 2022 and a couple of them could be in line for big seasons.

On the offensive side of the ball, Michigan is loaded. Whether it's the quarterback battle, the loaded wide receiver room, the experienced tight ends or the two-headed monster in the backfield, U-M is not short on weapons. Pro Football Focus recently dropped a list of potential breakout candidates and two Wolverines are mentioned.

donovan edwards

RB DONOVAN EDWARDS, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Edwards was the Wolverines’ second-highest-ranked recruit in 2021 after quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The running back first emerged onto the scene in Week 12’s win at Maryland, when he caught 10 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield en route to a 92.0 receiving grade. Edwards finished with 3.79 yards per route run and a 74.3 receiving grade on 70 routes for the season.

aj henning
WR A.J. HENNING, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

There are several breakout candidates on this year's talented Wolverines team, but Henning is among the best, as the 2020 fringe top-100 recruit has the skill set to be an elite, dynamic weapon for the Blue. Henning showed flashes on end-arounds and sweeps last season, taking nine end-arounds/reverses for 162 yards and two touchdowns in addition to three sweeps for 39 yards. He also took a trick kick return to the house and averaged 9.4 yards per punt return across 29 such attempts. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound weapon is a slippery athlete and is a threat to convert a big gain anytime the ball is in his hands. Head coach Jim Harbaugh actually said during the spring that they envision a Deebo Samuel-esque role for Henning in 2022, including reps at running back. Henning is a pure gadget player until he can expand on his route tree, but either way, he’s destined to be a valuable weapon for Michigan’s offense in 2022.

