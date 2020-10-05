Michigan Would Beat...

The most recent version of the AP Poll has Michigan sitting at No. 20. The regular powers are still at the top — Clemson at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3, and so on, and rightfully so.

A little further down the list, however, are some teams that might be ranked a little higher than they should. Here are six teams ahead of the Wolverines that I think U-M would beat on a neutral field.

No. 8 North Carolina (2-0)

The Tarheels have played two games and won both, but their most recent outing was just a 26-22 win over a Boston College team that doesn't figure to be very good. Mack Brown is a likable dude and an accomplished head coach, and sophomore quarterback Sam Howell is the real deal, but I just feel like Michigan would be too much for the Heels. Howell is a gunslinger and throws it around in a pretty fun offense, but Michigan is more talented across the board and definitely on defense.

No. 10 Oklahoma State (3-0)

Senior Chuba Hubbard might be the best running back in the entire country and he'd likely be a problem for the Wolverines, but that's where the problems end. Senior wide receiver Tylan Wallace is also extremely talented, but I think Michigan's defense and defensive line would rattle the Cowboy offense and quarterback Spencer Sanders, who is dinged up with an ankle sprain, or true freshman Shane Illingworth. I just don't see either of those guys making it through 60 minutes cleanly against the Wolverines. With wins over Tulsa, West Virginia and Kansas, Oklahoma State hasn't exactly run the gauntlet yet.

No. 11 Cincinnati (3-0)

Cincinnati has beaten Austin Peay, Army and USF. Three wins are three wins, but none of those teams are very good this year. Redshirt senior running back Gerrid Doaks is a load at 6-0, 230 pounds, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder can make some plays, but I just think Michigan's defense would be way too much for Cincy. I know it was three years ago, but Michigan beat Cincinnati 36-14 and did so pretty easily. Luke Fickell is a good, young coach, but I'm just not ready to live in a world where Cincinnati can beat Michigan on the football field

No. 15 Brigham Young (3-0)

I've actually watched a couple Brigham Young games this year, and they are a very solid team. They beat Navy 55-3, Troy 48-7 and Louisiana Tech 45-14. Those are pretty bad opponents, but beatdowns are beatdowns. On paper, they just don't have enough talent to hang with Michigan, but they do have a very confident, playmaking quarterback in junior Zach Wilson. He can run a little bit, he takes chances and he pushes the ball down the field. Guys like that can keep underdogs in games, but I think Michigan would win eight or nine times out of 10 tries.

No. 18 SMU (4-0)

SMU just scored a nice win over No. 25 Memphis, but its other three wins are against doormats Texas State, North Texas and Stephen F. Austin. Getting to 4-0 is a nice start for the Mustangs, but they just don't have enough talent to beat a team like Michigan. Texas transfer Shane Buechele is a very solid quarterback who might have an NFL future, and he's got some speedy weapons on the edge, but Michigan would dominate in the trenches and therefore win the game easily. Again, prior seasons don't mean anything in 2020, but U-M beat SMU 45-20 just two seasons ago.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (2-0)

The Hokies are 2-0 in 2020, but they've only beaten NC State and Duke, who both figure to be bottom dwellers in the ACC this season. Their game at North Carolina next weekend will be their first real test and might make me take them a little more seriously. As of now, I think Michigan has more overall talent, better playmakers and a stingier defense. Graduate student running back Khalil Herbert and Oregon transfer quarterback Braxton Burmeister can make some plays, but I think Michigan's defense would keep them bottled up.