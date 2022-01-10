Veteran Wolverine Announces Return for 2022

The Michigan Wolverines have seen a whole host of departures from the program following the 2021 season, but at least one veteran leader has announced his return.

While the Maize and Blue faithful eagerly await a resolution to the Jim Harbaugh saga, a bit of good news came down the pipeline this afternoon. Veteran punter Brad Robbins announced on Monday that he would be returning for one more year in Ann Arbor.

You can read his full statement below:

"I would like to thank God, my family and my coaches for the opportunity to play football at The University of Michigan. My experience at this prestigious university has been a dream come true. I am thankful for the many learning experiences, challenges and opportunities that I have faced as a Wolverine. I would also like to thank the entire support staff for everything they have done for me for the past five years.

"Born and raised in the shadow of the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, I have never felt more at home than being under the lights at The Big House.

"The journey is not over. I am fortunate enough to have a 6th year of eligibility. I have been given the unbelievable opportunity to achieve a master's degree while continuing to perfect my craft and prepare for the NFL. I look forward to continuing my journey as a Wolverine next year as we build upon the culture of brotherhood, teamwork, and success that we worked hard to create.

"See you in the Big House next fall!"