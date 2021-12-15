'It Won't Happen Again': Buckeye Commit Has Message for Wolverines

The war of words between Michigan and Ohio State has continued even after The Game was settled back on November 27th, and there's no sign of it slowing down any time soon.

It's nothing new for fans, players and even some coaches to get involved in the war of words between rival programs. That reality is especially true for the University of Michigan and Ohio State University, particularly when it comes to the football programs as of late.

Leading up to the scheduled matchup between Michigan and Ohio State in 2020, Buckeye head coach Ryan Day reportedly told his team that they were going to hang 100 (points) on the Wolverines when they played later that fall. Unfortunately for college football fans everywhere, the Wolverines and the Buckeyes would never settle their differences on the field that year - as Michigan's season came to an early end due to COVID-19 issues.

The cancellation led to conspiracy theories that Michigan was using COVID-19 to duck Ohio State, with even ESPN analyst and former Buckeye quarterback Kirk Herbstreit getting in on the action.

The talking between the two programs continued throughout the off-season and into the 2021 football season, with both programs on a collision course that would decide the Big Ten East and a spot in the College Football Playoff. In a surprising turn of events, the Wolverines did most of their talking on the field when the two programs clashed on Nov. 27. By the time the dust had settled in Ann Arbor, Michigan had rolled to a convincing 42-27 victory over Ohio State - it's first rivalry win since 2011.

Following the victory, senior edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson spoke about how all of that chatter coming out of Columbus had fueled Michigan.

"Yea man, these guys have been disrespecting us - stepping on our jerseys, talking about hanging 100 on us. Doing all of the 'rah-rah' stuff, doing all the talk...but we were about it today."

The war of words didn't end following the game on Nov. 27. In fact, the talking between the two rival programs has increased significantly over the last few days - thanks in large part to Desmond Howards epic burn of Ohio State at the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Though most around the country thought it was funny, the folks down in Columbus didn't see the humor in Howards remarks.

With both sides already chomping at the bit to square off again in 2022, new recruits are already embracing the revamped rivalry. The latest example came during a recent interview with Caden Curry, a four-star defensive lineman out of Greenwood (IN.) and current Buckeye commit. Toward the end of the interview, Curry was asked about the rivalry with Michigan and, specifically, what message he had for the Wolverines.

"It won't happen again," said Curry.