Prominent Sports Columnist on Raiders: 'They Need Jim Harbaugh'

As speculation surrounding Jim Harbaugh's next move continues to flood social media, prominent voices within the sports world are beginning to weigh in. LA Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke, a regular guest on ESPN's 'Around the Horn', became the latest to offer his take on the Harbaugh saga.

Now that the Raiders have officially been eliminated from the playoffs, it would seem that a resolution is in sight for both the University of Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. While most signs are currently pointing toward a return to Ann Arbor, never rule anything out when it comes to Harbaugh.