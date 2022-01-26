U-M Assistant Coach Named as Favorite for NFL Opening

A columnist for the Baltimore Sun is reporting that U-M defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is one of two favorites for vacant position with Ravens.

While most of the attention in Ann Arbor is focused on Jim Harbaugh's next move, one of his top assistants has now been named as a favorite for a vacant NFL position.

According to Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun, Macdonald is one of two favorites for the current defensive coordinator position with the Baltimore Ravens. It certainly doesn't seem out of the relm of possibility, particularly given Macdonald's long history with the Ravens franchise.

Baltimore Ravens

Here's a detailed look at Macdonald's coaching history with Baltimore, via Mgoblue.com: