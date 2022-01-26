Skip to main content

U-M Assistant Coach Named as Favorite for NFL Opening

A columnist for the Baltimore Sun is reporting that U-M defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is one of two favorites for vacant position with Ravens.

While most of the attention in Ann Arbor is focused on Jim Harbaugh's next move, one of his top assistants has now been named as a favorite for a vacant NFL position.

According to Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun, Macdonald is one of two favorites for the current defensive coordinator position with the Baltimore Ravens. It certainly doesn't seem out of the relm of possibility, particularly given Macdonald's long history with the Ravens franchise.

mike macdonald

Here's a detailed look at Macdonald's coaching history with Baltimore, via Mgoblue.com:

Read More

Macdonald coached the linebackers in Baltimore for the past three seasons (2018-20) and mentored the defensive backs during the 2017 season. He spent two seasons as a defensive assistant (2015-16) after beginning his tenure with the team as a coaching intern on defense (2014).

Baltimore was a top 10 scoring defense in six of Macdonald's seven years, including ranking second in the league (2018 and 2020). The Ravens defense allowed the fewest yards in the NFL during the 2018 season finished in the top 8 in six of his seven seasons. In 2017, he helped coach a secondary that led the NFL in turnovers (34). His unit also led the league in interceptions (22) for the second year in a row (18 in 2016).

Macdonald has coached at least one Pro Bowl performer in five consecutive seasons with the Ravens, with linebackers Matthew Judon (2019-20) and C.J. Mosley (2018) and safety Eric Weddle (2016-17) receiving the recognition.

DSC_1846
Football

U-M Assistant Coach Named as Favorite for NFL Opening

just now
warde manuel
Football

Warde Manuel Grabs A Seat At The Table

5 hours ago
USATSI_17295613_168388427_lowres
Football

Prominent U-M Insider Confident Harbaugh Will Remain In Ann Arbor

5 hours ago
will johnson
Football

Will Johnson Is The Nation's Top Cornerback

7 hours ago
juwan howard
Basketball

Two Wolverines Bring Home Weekly Honors

Jan 24, 2022
DSC_1585
Football

Michigan Football: Top Five Offensive Plays of 2021

Jan 24, 2022
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Michigan Plays Its Best Game Of The Year, Handles Indiana

Jan 23, 2022
hunter dickinson
Basketball

The Three Most Important Players For Michigan Against Indiana

Jan 23, 2022