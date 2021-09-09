Michigan And The Big House Shine Brightest Under The Lights

September 9, 2021
The Wolverines Have Assembled An Impressive Home Record Under The Lights

It's becoming increasingly rare that opposing teams can walk into Michigan Stadium at night and escape with a victory.
The Michigan Wolverines don't have a very long history of playing night games at Michigan Stadium. In fact, the first night game in Michigan Football history didn't occur until the 2011 season, as Michigan and Notre Dame squared off in an epic battle that came down to the final seconds. In total, the Wolverines have played in nine home games under the lights since 2011 - putting together an overall record of 7-2.

This Saturday's matchup between the Wolverines and the Huskies will provide Michigan faithful with the 10th installment of Michigan Football under the lights, with the two programs kicking off at 8:00 pm on ABC. To make things even more interesting, the University of Michigan announced on Wednesday that the night game between Michigan and Washington would also be a 'Maize Out' game - adding to what should already be a raucous atmosphere as fans return to the stadium after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that, we take a look at how the Wolverines have fared in each of their nine games under the lights at Michigan Stadium.

Sept. 10, 2011: Michigan 35, Notre Dame 31

Sept. 7, 2013: Michigan 41, Notre Dame 30

Oct. 11, 2014: Michigan 18, Penn State 13

Oct. 7, 2017: Michigan State 14, Michigan 10

Nov. 4, 2018: Michigan 33, Minnesota 10

Oct. 13, 2018: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13

Aug. 31, 2019: Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21

Oct. 26, 2019: Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Nov. 14, 2020: Wisconsin 49, Michigan 11

