The Wolverines Feast, Corum Shines Again

Michigan Takes Care Of Business, Disposes Of Washington
It wasn’t the high-powered offensive shoot-out that some expected, but the Michigan Wolverines easily disposed of the Washington Huskies on Saturday by a score of 31-10.
Michigan running back Blake Corum had another impressive outing, accounting for 231 all-purpose yards, 171 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Hassan Haskins, part of Michigan’s two-headed monster at the running back position, added 155 yards on 27 carries. Combined, the Michigan rushing attack finished the evening with 345 yards and 4 touchdowns on 55 total carries.
The consistent rushing attack by the Wolverines once again prevented quarterback Cade McNamara from having to do much with his arm, finishing the evening completing 7 of 15 attempts for 44 yards.
Defensively, Michigan was led by senior linebacker Josh Ross with 11 tackles, while Aidan Hutchinson added 4 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Michigan gave up nearly 300 yards through the air, but clamped down on the Washington rushing attack - surrendering just 50 yards on the ground all evening.
Here's a look at how the Wolverines performed on Saturday:
Notable Individual Offense
Cade McNamara: 7-15, 44 yards
Blake Corum: 231 all-purpose yards, 171 rushing, 3 TDs
Hassan Haskins: 27 carries, 155 yards, 1 TD
Notable Individual Defense
Aidan Hutchinson: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 TFL
Josh Ross: 11 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 3 QBH
Brad Hawkins: 5 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL
Vincent Gray: 6 tackles, 5 solo, 1 PBU
Notable Special Teams
Jake Moody: 1/1, 52-yard field goal