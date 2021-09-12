The Wolverines Feast, Corum Shines Again

It didn't quite live up to the hype, but there was plenty for Michigan fans to be happy about following Saturday's win over Washington.

It wasn’t the high-powered offensive shoot-out that some expected, but the Michigan Wolverines easily disposed of the Washington Huskies on Saturday by a score of 31-10.

Michigan running back Blake Corum had another impressive outing, accounting for 231 all-purpose yards, 171 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. Hassan Haskins, part of Michigan’s two-headed monster at the running back position, added 155 yards on 27 carries. Combined, the Michigan rushing attack finished the evening with 345 yards and 4 touchdowns on 55 total carries.

The consistent rushing attack by the Wolverines once again prevented quarterback Cade McNamara from having to do much with his arm, finishing the evening completing 7 of 15 attempts for 44 yards.

Defensively, Michigan was led by senior linebacker Josh Ross with 11 tackles, while Aidan Hutchinson added 4 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Michigan gave up nearly 300 yards through the air, but clamped down on the Washington rushing attack - surrendering just 50 yards on the ground all evening.

Here's a look at how the Wolverines performed on Saturday:

Notable Individual Offense

Cade McNamara: 7-15, 44 yards

Blake Corum: 231 all-purpose yards, 171 rushing, 3 TDs

Hassan Haskins: 27 carries, 155 yards, 1 TD

Notable Individual Defense

Aidan Hutchinson: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 2.5 sacks, 2.5 TFL

Josh Ross: 11 tackles, 4 solo, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 3 QBH

Brad Hawkins: 5 tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL

Vincent Gray: 6 tackles, 5 solo, 1 PBU

Notable Special Teams

Jake Moody: 1/1, 52-yard field goal