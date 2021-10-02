No. 14 Michigan Is For Real

It didn't always look pretty on Saturday but it didn't have to. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines needed to win - and they did.

Saturday's contest between No. 14 Michigan and Wisconsin looked like you might expect when the Wolverines and the Badgers get together on a fall Saturday. it was physical, it was gritty, it was two Big Ten teams looking to keep their conference championship hopes alive.

By the time the clock hit zero and the dust settled, the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 38-17.

The biggest question heading into Saturday was whether or not the Michigan passing attack was good enough to power past the No. 1 rush defense in the nation. As it turns out, it was.

After a very pedestrian first four weeks of the 2021 season. McNamara notched season highs in both attempts and completions - finishing the afternoon going 17-28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore wide out Roman Wilson finished the afternoon with a season high six catches 81 yards, followed by junior wide out Cornelius Johnson with two receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Badgers simply had no answer for the Wolverines defensive front. David Ojabo notched two sacks at critical moments, giving the junior defensive end a total of three on the season. Daxton Hill added six tackles, one tackle for a loss and his first interception of the 2021 season - his third career interception.

Notable Michigan Stats

Offense

Cade McNamara: 17-28, 197, 2 TDs

17-28, 197, 2 TDs JJ McCarthy: 2 rushes, 7 yards, 1 TD - 1-1, 56 yards, 1 TD

2 rushes, 7 yards, 1 TD - 1-1, 56 yards, 1 TD Cornelius Johnson: 2 receptions, 47 yards, 2 TDs

2 receptions, 47 yards, 2 TDs Roman Wilson: 6 receptions, 81 yards

Defense

David Ojabo: 7 tackles, 4 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks

tackles, 4 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks Aidan Hutchinson: 3 tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks

3 tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks Daxton Hill: 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1 PBR, 1 INT

The Wolverines now turn their attention to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) for a night cap next Saturday night in Lincoln before heading into the bye week.