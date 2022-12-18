Michigan Awards: McCarthy Wins Offensive Player of the Year

The University of Michigan Football program handed out its annual team awards on Sunday, with a whole host of Wolverines taking home hardware. Not surprisingly, junior running back Blake Corum took home MVP honors - winning the coveted Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player award.

Here's the full list of this year's Michigan Football award winners:

Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player: Blake Corum

Blue Collar Award: Blake Corum

Toughest Player Award: Blake Corum

Offensive Player of the Year: JJ McCarthy

Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Ronnie Bell

Hugh H. Rader Award: Olusegun Oluwatimi

Defensive Player of the Year: Mazi Smith

Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Mike Sainristil

Roger Zatkoff Award: Junior Colson

Richard Katcher Award: Mike Morris

Special Teams Player of the Year: A.J. Henning

Specialist of the Year: Jake Moody

Robert P. Ufer Bequest: Brad Robbins

Dr. Arthur D. Robinson Scholarship Award: Caden Kolesar

Most Improved Player

Offense: Karsen Barnhart



Defense: Mike Barrett



Special Teams: Matt Hibner



Special Teams: Eamonn Dennis

Rookie of the Year

Offense: Colston Loveland



Defense: Will Johnson



Defense: Mason Graham



Special Teams: Jimmy Rolder



Special Teams: Colston Loveland