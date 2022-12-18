Skip to main content

Michigan Awards: McCarthy Wins Offensive Player of the Year

The University of Michigan Football program handed out its annual team awards on Sunday, with a whole host of Wolverines taking home hardware.

The University of Michigan Football program handed out its annual team awards on Sunday, with a whole host of Wolverines taking home hardware. Not surprisingly, junior running back Blake Corum took home MVP honors - winning the coveted Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player award.

Here's the full list of this year's Michigan Football award winners:

  • Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player: Blake Corum
  • Blue Collar Award: Blake Corum
  • Toughest Player Award: Blake Corum
  • Offensive Player of the Year: JJ McCarthy
  • Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Ronnie Bell
  • Hugh H. Rader Award: Olusegun Oluwatimi
  • Defensive Player of the Year: Mazi Smith
  • Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Mike Sainristil 
  • Roger Zatkoff Award: Junior Colson 
  • Richard Katcher Award: Mike Morris
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Special Teams Player of the Year: A.J. Henning
  • Specialist of the Year: Jake Moody
  • Robert P. Ufer Bequest: Brad Robbins
  • Dr. Arthur D. Robinson Scholarship Award: Caden Kolesar
  • Most Improved Player
    • Offense: Karsen Barnhart
    • Defense: Mike Barrett
    • Special Teams: Matt Hibner
    • Special Teams: Eamonn Dennis
  • Rookie of the Year
    • Offense: Colston Loveland
    • Defense: Will Johnson
    • Defense: Mason Graham
    • Special Teams: Jimmy Rolder
    • Special Teams: Colston Loveland
  • Scout Team Player of the Year
    • Offense: Zach Peterson
    • Defense: Jesse Madden
    • Special Teams: Joel Metzger

JJ McCarthy
Football

Michigan Awards: McCarthy Wins Offensive Player of the Year

By Christopher Breiler
transfer portal
Football

Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal

By Brandon Brown
transfer portal
Football

Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_190302339
Football

Michigan Offensive Line Wins Joe Moore Award Again

By Brandon Brown
michigan football recruiting commitment
Recruiting

Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Michigan Unveils New Addition To Helmet For College Football Playoff

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football jim harbaugh donovan edwards tcu
Football

Michigan Football vs. TCU, Fan-Led Wednesday, Erick All, Wolverines In The College Football Playoff

By Brandon Brown
Alan Bowman
Football

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

By Christopher Breiler