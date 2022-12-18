Michigan Awards: McCarthy Wins Offensive Player of the Year
The University of Michigan Football program handed out its annual team awards on Sunday, with a whole host of Wolverines taking home hardware. Not surprisingly, junior running back Blake Corum took home MVP honors - winning the coveted Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player award.
Here's the full list of this year's Michigan Football award winners:
- Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player: Blake Corum
- Blue Collar Award: Blake Corum
- Toughest Player Award: Blake Corum
- Offensive Player of the Year: JJ McCarthy
- Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Ronnie Bell
- Hugh H. Rader Award: Olusegun Oluwatimi
- Defensive Player of the Year: Mazi Smith
- Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Mike Sainristil
- Roger Zatkoff Award: Junior Colson
- Richard Katcher Award: Mike Morris
- Special Teams Player of the Year: A.J. Henning
- Specialist of the Year: Jake Moody
- Robert P. Ufer Bequest: Brad Robbins
- Dr. Arthur D. Robinson Scholarship Award: Caden Kolesar
- Most Improved Player
- Offense: Karsen Barnhart
- Defense: Mike Barrett
- Special Teams: Matt Hibner
- Special Teams: Eamonn Dennis
- Rookie of the Year
- Offense: Colston Loveland
- Defense: Will Johnson
- Defense: Mason Graham
- Special Teams: Jimmy Rolder
- Special Teams: Colston Loveland
- Scout Team Player of the Year
- Offense: Zach Peterson
- Defense: Jesse Madden
- Special Teams: Joel Metzger