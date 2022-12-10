Jim Harbaugh Got It Right with JJ McCarthy

Head coach Jim Harbaugh had a big decision to make entering the 2022 season. He could either roll with his returning starter in Cade McNamara - a senior quarterback who helped lead Michigan to a 12-win season that included a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship - or he could roll with the talented sophomore quarterback in JJ McCarthy.

Instead of making a firm decision prior to the start of the 2022 season, Harbaugh allowed each quarterback an equal opportunity to make their case during the early non-conference schedule. McNamara would start week one against Colorado State, while McCarthy would make his first-career start in week two against Hawaii.

Although McNamara had a decent showing in week one, it was McCarthy who was electric in his week two opportunity - completing 11/12 passes for 229 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"He had a near-flawless performance," Harbaugh said following the win over Hawaii. "McCarthy was 11-for-12 and then one was dropped. I mean, that’s tough to do. That’s tough to do any day of the week in practice. I thought he had a great game. He’s playing really well. We’ll start J.J. next week."

Turns out, Harbaugh made the right decision.

With the Wolverines currently 13-0 for the first time in program history, and fresh off of winning their second consecutive Big Ten Championship, McCarthy has set a program record by becoming the first quarterback in Michigan Football history to win his first 12 games as a starter. Due to his solid sophomore performance throughout the year, McCarthy received All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, second team, media), was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, and was named Offensive Player of the Game for his performances at Iowa, at Indiana, at Rutgers, and at Ohio State.

Where former starting quarterback Cade McNamara oftentimes appeared to be one-dimensional, JJ McCarthy has proven time and time again to be a dynamic playmaker.

“After Saturday I called him the ‘Miracle Boy’ because he goes out there and makes it happen,” Sainristil said following a close win against Illinois. “That’s just who he is. Extend the plays if he has to, getting the ball to receivers, picking up fumbles, rolling out and still completing the pass. Getting sacked, throwing it up to a running back and completing it — that’s just who he is and what he does.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh echoed the same sentiments.

“Talked about turning water to wine, I think I made that comment back in the summer that he had that ability. Shouldn’t drop the snap, but drops the snap, goes down on one knee, has a presence before he touched the ball to lift his knee off the ground,” Harbaugh said. “Pick it up, get out of the pocket, pick up a critical first down. He’s got it.”

“So glad that he’s on our team," Harbaugh said. "He’s fiercely protective of the team, he’s a tremendous teammate. He’s got that he’s got that grit and determination to do that.”

Although questions still remained about the effectiveness of Michigan's passing attack throughout the first 11 weeks of the season, the week 12 performance in Columbus emphatically put those concerns to rest. In a dominant 45-23 road-win over the Buckeyes to close out the regular season, McCarthy finished the afternoon throwing 12/24 for 263 yards and three critical touchdowns through the air. The talented sophomore also added another 27 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground.

McCarthy's performance in Columbus was not only impressive, it was also historic - becoming the first Wolverine to ever throw three touchdowns of 45-plus yards in the same game in the history of the rivalry.

Beyond his impact on the field when it comes to his athleticism, it's perhaps his impact in the locker room that might be even more impressive. Full disclosure, I've never seen players meditate on the field during the pregame warmups prior to JJ McCarthy's arrival. Now that sort of thing is commonplace. There's a coolness and a calmness about McCarthy that seems to impact everyone around him, whether it be coaches, players, analysts, or even members of the media. But make no mistake, he's also a guy who has that dawg in him as well.

With No. 2 Michigan now preparing to face No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, I think every Michigan Football fan can agree on one thing at this point: Jim Harbaugh made the right decision at quarterback.