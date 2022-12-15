'Power Five Starter': Michigan Football Adds To 2023 Class
With national signing day quickly approaching, the Wolverines added another big piece to their 2023 class on Wednesday. Roderick Pierce, the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Illinois and the No. 51 ranked defensive lineman nationally, announced that he was committed to the Michigan Wolverines.
You can read the full statement from Pierce below:
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Lord above for blessing me with the gifts to play the game I love. I would also like to thank my parents for putting me in the position I am in today. I'm thankful for my Coaches from the Blitz, Pioneers, and especially Brother Rice for developing me into the young man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank all the schools and coaches who recruited me. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! Go Blue!"
Here's what Allen Trieu of 247Sports had to say about pierce in his scouting report:
Well built, put-together prospect who does not carry any unnecessary weight. Shows quickness off the snap. Plays with great motor. Shows solid agility for a big man but can still keep working in that area. Frame may not support lots more weight but there is still some room for growth. Can take on blocks and stop the run. Well coached and plays with good technique and pad level. Very college ready in terms of his build and approach. Very high floor type of prospect who looks like a safe bet to be a Power Five starter. Can play either nose or three-tech.