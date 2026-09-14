Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: How Michigan Took Control of the Game Against Oklahoma

Michigan was able to bounce back and pick up a huge win at home over the #11 ranked Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 17-10. It was a defensive battle between two high level units in this game as both offenses struggled to put together good drives in this game. Let's dive into what each side of the ball did in the red zone, and how it ended up being the difference inthis game below.

Michigan's Red Zone Offense: 2 rushes, 0 passes

Michigan technically only had one red zone possession in this game, but boy was it big. After the Jyaire Hill interception and return, Michigan's offense was given the ball at the Oklahoma six yard line in a tie game. A lot of different things could've happened, but Michigan was able to punch it in on the ground thanks to a really nice run by Jordan Marshall. That touchdown would end up being the difference in this game as Michigan would go on to win 17-10.

Through two games, it's pretty clear what Michigan's red one offensive strategy is. They have nine total rushes and zero passes in the red zone so far this season. Whether that's because they don't trust Underwood to throw the football when the field shrinks or not, at some point they have to put the ball in the air once they get down near the end zone. So far it's produced two touchdowns on two trips though so it's hard to argue with the results.

Michigan's Red Zone Defense: 0 snaps

While it wasn't technically a red zone possession, Oklahoma did have a 22-yard touchdown pass on what was clearly a busted coverage for the Wolverine secondary. That was about their only mistake though on defense, as the Sooners managed just three points outside of the busted coverage.

Michigan will have to communicate better in the secondary the rest of the season if they want to avoid giving up touchdowns to their opponents once the field shrinks in the red zone. Michigan's defense was very good in the red zone last week though as they forced Western Michigan to four field goals so consider it more of an aberration than a worrying trend for this Michigan defense so far.

Not a lot else to dissect here outside of the busted coverage just outside of the red zone, and it is worth mentioning that Michigan faced zero defensive snaps inside their 20 yard line. It was quite the defensive performance for Jay Hill's unit as Michigan looks like they have an elite defense through the first two games of the 2026 season.

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