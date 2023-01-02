Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 TCU

The final score isn't what Michigan fans had hoped for, but the game certainly provided some incredible moments.

It's never easy when the college football season comes to an end, unless it's your team that is hoisting the coveted national championship trophy. On Saturday, Michigan's magical 2022 season came to an early an unexpected end with a loss to TCU in the CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. 

Although the final score isn't what Michigan fans had hoped for, the game certainly provided some incredible moments. 

 

Mazi Smith and Kenneth Grant exit the field following Michigan's 51-45 loss to TCU.

Zak Zinter Blake Corum following Michigan's loss to TCU.

JJ McCarthy attempts to lead Michigan back in the fourth quarter.

Roman Wilson celebrates touchdown. 

Roman Wilson celebrates touchdown.

JJ McCarthy unloads the deep ball.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh high-fives JJ McCarthy following 2-point conversion attempt. 

DL Mazi Smith lines up against TCU offense.

Ronnie Bell after making touchdown reception. 

Roman Wilson celebrates long touchdown catch that was ultimately overturned. 

Will Johnson and Rod Moore celebrate Moore's interception.

Roman Wilson touchdown celebration.

Jake Moody becomes Michigan's all-time single season scoring leader.

Jim Harbaugh and Roman Wilson celebrate big play. 

Trevor Keegan signals first down. 

JJ McCarthy making calls at the line.

Roman Wilson touchdown celebration. 

Donovan Edwards begins the game with a 54-yard run.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh takes the field.

DE Derrick Moore takes the field. 

The Wolverines ready to take the field. 

The Wolverines ready to take the field. 

