Michigan Matchup: Getting To Know No. 3 TCU

At 12-1, the TCU Horned Frogs have landed themselves in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the inception of the playoff series in 2014. With a top-20 offense and a veteran quarterback who finished No. 2 in the Heisman Trophy voting, the Horned Frogs present an interesting challenge for the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

If you're a Michigan Football fan, here's everything you need to know about TCU ahead of the Fiesta Bowl on December 31:

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes

Dykes is in his first year with TCU and has been coaching at the collegiate-level since 2010. He has an overall record of 83-64, with stops at Louisiana Tech (22-15), California (19-30), SMU (30-18), TCU (12-1).

Dykes recently won the Home Depot Coach of the Year award by leading TCU to its first-ever CFP appearance.

National Rankings

Offense

Total Offense: No. 16 - 473 yards/game (U-M: No. 27)

No. 16 - 473 yards/game (U-M: No. 27) Scoring: No. 6 - 40.3 yards/game (U-M: No. 7)

No. 6 - 40.3 yards/game (U-M: No. 7) Passing: No. 25 - 273.0 yards/game (U-M: No. 94)

No. 25 - 273.0 yards/game (U-M: No. 94) Rushing: No. 25 - 200.0 yards/game (U-M No. 6)

No. 25 - 200.0 yards/game (U-M No. 6) Third Down Conversion PCT: No. 54 - .40.2 percent (U-M No. 18)

No. 54 - .40.2 percent (U-M No. 18) Fourth Down Conversion PCT: No. 42 - 56 percent (U-M No. 1)

No. 42 - 56 percent (U-M No. 1) Red Zone: No. 80 - 82 percent (U-M No. 5)

Defense

Total Defense: No. 74 - 385.1 yards/game (U-M No. 3)

No. 74 - 385.1 yards/game (U-M No. 3) Scoring: No. 57 - 25 points/game (U-M No. 5)

No. 57 - 25 points/game (U-M No. 5) Passing: No. 84 - 235.6 yards/game (U-M No. 22)

No. 84 - 235.6 yards/game (U-M No. 22) Rushing: No. 66 - 149.5 yards/game (U-M No. 3)

No. 66 - 149.5 yards/game (U-M No. 3) Third Down Conversion PCT: No. 41 - 35 percent (U-M No. 20)

No. 41 - 35 percent (U-M No. 20) Fourth Down Conversion PCT: No. 61 - 49 percent (U-M No. 6)

No. 61 - 49 percent (U-M No. 6) Red Zone: No. 76 - 84 percent (U-M No. 30)

Team Leaders

Passing: Max Duggan, Senior QB - No. 2 in Heisman Trophy voting

ATT/COM: 239/368, 64.9 percent

239/368, 64.9 percent YDS: 3,321

3,321 TD: 30

30 INT: 4

Rushing: Kendre Miller, Junior RB

ATT: 216

216 YDS: 1,342

1,342 TD: 17

17 AVG: 6.2 yards/carry

Receiving: Quentin Johnston, Junior WR

REC: 53

53 YDS: 903

903 TD: 5

5 AVG: 17.0

Tackles: Johnny Hodges, Junior LB

Tackles: 76

76 Solo: 37

37 Sacks: 2

Interceptions: Bud Clark, Sophomore S