Michigan Matchup: Getting To Know No. 3 TCU
At 12-1, the TCU Horned Frogs have landed themselves in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the inception of the playoff series in 2014. With a top-20 offense and a veteran quarterback who finished No. 2 in the Heisman Trophy voting, the Horned Frogs present an interesting challenge for the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.
If you're a Michigan Football fan, here's everything you need to know about TCU ahead of the Fiesta Bowl on December 31:
Head Coach: Sonny Dykes
Dykes is in his first year with TCU and has been coaching at the collegiate-level since 2010. He has an overall record of 83-64, with stops at Louisiana Tech (22-15), California (19-30), SMU (30-18), TCU (12-1).
Dykes recently won the Home Depot Coach of the Year award by leading TCU to its first-ever CFP appearance.
National Rankings
Offense
- Total Offense: No. 16 - 473 yards/game (U-M: No. 27)
- Scoring: No. 6 - 40.3 yards/game (U-M: No. 7)
- Passing: No. 25 - 273.0 yards/game (U-M: No. 94)
- Rushing: No. 25 - 200.0 yards/game (U-M No. 6)
- Third Down Conversion PCT: No. 54 - .40.2 percent (U-M No. 18)
- Fourth Down Conversion PCT: No. 42 - 56 percent (U-M No. 1)
- Red Zone: No. 80 - 82 percent (U-M No. 5)
Defense
- Total Defense: No. 74 - 385.1 yards/game (U-M No. 3)
- Scoring: No. 57 - 25 points/game (U-M No. 5)
- Passing: No. 84 - 235.6 yards/game (U-M No. 22)
- Rushing: No. 66 - 149.5 yards/game (U-M No. 3)
- Third Down Conversion PCT: No. 41 - 35 percent (U-M No. 20)
- Fourth Down Conversion PCT: No. 61 - 49 percent (U-M No. 6)
- Red Zone: No. 76 - 84 percent (U-M No. 30)
Team Leaders
Passing: Max Duggan, Senior QB - No. 2 in Heisman Trophy voting
- ATT/COM: 239/368, 64.9 percent
- YDS: 3,321
- TD: 30
- INT: 4
Rushing: Kendre Miller, Junior RB
- ATT: 216
- YDS: 1,342
- TD: 17
- AVG: 6.2 yards/carry
Receiving: Quentin Johnston, Junior WR
- REC: 53
- YDS: 903
- TD: 5
- AVG: 17.0
Tackles: Johnny Hodges, Junior LB
- Tackles: 76
- Solo: 37
- Sacks: 2
Interceptions: Bud Clark, Sophomore S
- Tackles: 35
- Solo: 28
- PD: 4
- INT: 4