Skip to main content

Michigan Matchup: Getting To Know No. 3 TCU

With a top-20 offense and a veteran quarterback who finished No. 2 in the Heisman Trophy voting, the Horned Frogs present an interesting challenge for the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

At 12-1, the TCU Horned Frogs have landed themselves in the College Football Playoff for the first time since the inception of the playoff series in 2014. With a top-20 offense and a veteran quarterback who finished No. 2 in the Heisman Trophy voting, the Horned Frogs present an interesting challenge for the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines. 

If you're a Michigan Football fan, here's everything you need to know about TCU ahead of the Fiesta Bowl on December 31:

Head Coach: Sonny Dykes

Dykes is in his first year with TCU and has been coaching at the collegiate-level since 2010. He has an overall record of 83-64, with stops at Louisiana Tech (22-15), California (19-30), SMU (30-18), TCU (12-1). 

Dykes recently won the Home Depot Coach of the Year award by leading TCU to its first-ever CFP appearance. 

National Rankings

Offense

  • Total Offense: No. 16 - 473 yards/game (U-M: No. 27)
  • Scoring: No. 6 - 40.3 yards/game (U-M: No. 7)
  • Passing: No. 25 - 273.0 yards/game (U-M: No. 94)
  • Rushing: No. 25 - 200.0 yards/game (U-M No. 6)
  • Third Down Conversion PCT: No. 54 - .40.2 percent (U-M No. 18)
  • Fourth Down Conversion PCT: No. 42 - 56 percent (U-M No. 1) 
  • Red Zone: No. 80 - 82 percent (U-M No. 5)

Defense

  • Total Defense: No. 74 - 385.1 yards/game (U-M No. 3)
  • Scoring: No. 57 - 25 points/game (U-M No. 5)
  • Passing: No. 84 - 235.6 yards/game (U-M No. 22)
  • Rushing: No. 66 - 149.5 yards/game (U-M No. 3)
  • Third Down Conversion PCT: No. 41 - 35 percent (U-M No. 20)
  • Fourth Down Conversion PCT: No. 61 - 49 percent (U-M No. 6)
  • Red Zone: No. 76 - 84 percent (U-M No. 30)

Defense

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Team Leaders

Passing: Max Duggan, Senior QB - No. 2 in Heisman Trophy voting

  • ATT/COM: 239/368, 64.9 percent 
  • YDS: 3,321 
  • TD: 30 
  • INT:

Rushing: Kendre Miller, Junior RB

  • ATT: 216
  • YDS: 1,342
  • TD: 17
  • AVG: 6.2 yards/carry

Receiving: Quentin Johnston, Junior WR

  • REC: 53
  • YDS: 903
  • TD: 5
  • AVG: 17.0

Tackles: Johnny Hodges, Junior LB

  • Tackles: 76
  • Solo: 37
  • Sacks: 2

Interceptions: Bud Clark, Sophomore S

  • Tackles: 35
  • Solo: 28
  • PD: 4
  • INT: 4

InShot_20221212_101532064
Football

Michigan Matchup: Getting To Know No. 3 TCU

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy
Football

Jim Harbaugh Got It Right with JJ McCarthy

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221113_011828056
Football

Blake Corum Is The Best Running Back In The Country

By Brandon Brown
dug mcdaniel
Basketball

Michigan Freshman Shines In First Start

By Brandon Brown
Olu
Football

It's Official: Michigan Football Has The Best Center In The Nation

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class

By Brandon Brown