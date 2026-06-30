Michigan Football Lands Two Newcomers on CBS Sports' Big Ten Freshmen to Watch List

With the calendar nearly ready to flip to July, we are slowly creeping in on the start of another college football season. With that, college football fans will get to see a new batch of student-athletes, whether that be freshmen or transfers, take the field for their favorite schools.

Yesterday (June 29), Brad Crawford of CBS Sports released his list of Big Ten freshmen to watch out for in 2026. The list is based on conversations with people around the conference.

Michigan had two players show up on the list, which featured 11 Big Ten football freshmen.

Here is who is expected to have an immediate impact on the field in Ann Arbor in 2026.

Titan Davis (DL)

A four-star recruit out of St. Louis, Mo., Davis committed to Michigan last summer (June 23). Davis was highly recruited out of high school and chose the Wolverines over SEC powerhouse Alabama.

Michigan lost a lot of talent at the linebacker and EDGE positions, as well as defensive lineman Tre Williams, who had 20 tackles last season.

Trey Pierce and Enow Etta are the top two returners at his position.

Last season, Pierce accumulated 30 tackles, while Etta had 15 tackles and seven QB hurries (led the team).

“Michigan's defense under Kyle Whittingham is built on versatility, physicality and players who can diagnose quickly before attacking downhill. That's exactly why this freshman interior defensive lineman is such a natural fit. One of the most instinctive bullies in this 2026 class for the Wolverines, Davis has the frame, athleticism and football IQ to contribute earlier than most freshmen, especially from a rotational sense.”

“However, being a summer enrollee may alter that timeline a bit. The Wolverines won't need him to be a star immediately, but his blend of toughness and athletic upside could earn him meaningful snaps in Year 1 playing behind Trey Pierce and Enow Etta inside.“

Savion Hiter (RB)

Likely the most anticipated recruit of the 2026 class, expect Hiter to see the field quickly as a true freshman.

Savion Hiter is going to be special 🤩@Jbooty88 had plenty to say about the 5-star RB during @UMichFootball's spring game Saturday pic.twitter.com/cWUEFCYHZt — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 20, 2026

Per 247Sports, Hiter was ranked the second-best running back in his class. The Mineral, Va. native was also the second-ranked recruit in Virginia and the 21st-ranked recruit overall nationally.

Hiter committed to the Wolverines on August 19 over Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia.

Although Jordan Marshall is likely to be the main back for the Wolverines in 2026, it doesn’t mean multiple players can’t find success.

The one-two punch of Marshall and Hiter could be similar to what we saw a season ago, where both Justice Haynes and Marshall found success on the ground.

“Ask anyone close to the Wolverines' football program and one name tends to surface before others as an immediate impact player based on early on-field returns,” Crawford said. “Hiter is exactly who Michigan expected him to be after stepping on campus as the 2026 recruiting cycle's second-highest-rated ball carrier nationally.”

“He's a ball of muscle at 6-foot, 210 pounds and already shows a willingness in pass protection not often seen from first-year players. Hiter has played himself into the two-deep as a combo punch of sorts with Jordan Marshall in the backfield.”

Final Thoughts

It is hard to predict who is going to step up before the season begins. However, Michigan fans should expect to see both Hiter and Davis make their mark in some capacity in their first seasons on campus.