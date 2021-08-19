August 19, 2021
Mike Hart Explains How He Intends To Use Running Backs

Michigan's running back rotation has been questionable at best over the last couple of seasons — Mike Hart seems ready to fix that.
Last year, in a drive against Penn State, running back Hassan Haskins had 65 yards and a touchdown on three carries. The Nittany Lions had no answer for him and he knew it as he stormed into the end zone.

Then he only touched the ball two times over the next quarter and a half.

That approach left a lot of Michigan fans scratching their heads. The running back rotation seemed random and inexplicable at times, which is exactly why Jay Harbaugh was moved to tight ends. 

Michigan's rushing attack has been below average the last couple of years, which is why Jim Harbaugh went out and hired Mike Hart. The former standout running back at Michigan has done some great things with backs at his previous stops, most notably and most recently at Indiana. In the video above, Hart explains how he intends to use his stable of talented backs.

Football

