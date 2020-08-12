2022 QB MJ Morris Talks Connection With Michigan Staff

Without a football season this fall, the Michigan coaching staff can allocate even more of its time to recruiting future U-M players. So far, the Wolverines have 21 pledges in the '21 cycle, and the coaches are scouting players younger than that as well.

One of the prospects high on Michigan's list is 2022 quarterback M.J. Morris who recently made the move to Pace Academy, pairing up with four-star Michigan wide receiver target Jayden Thomas.

“Me and him played little league together for a long time, now we're coming back together,” Morris told Wolverine Digest. “We always had that connection. I know he's going to catch the ball no matter what. He's going to make a great effort. I can throw it anywhere. I'm so comfortable with him.

“I just wanted to get better as a quarterback,” Morris said. “I wanted to get developed as a quarterback. Pace is a great school with great coaches, so it was the place for me.”

With those two players on the field this fall, the Morris-to-Thomas connection is expected to be in full force, and it's a bond that could even extend in college as the two are important players for the Wolverines.

“I did a virtual tour with Coach [Ben] McDaniels two or three weeks ago,” Morris said. “It was a FaceTime call, and he walked me around the campus and all the facilities. I definitely want to see it in person. I've heard it's amazing up there. We've been keeping in contact once a week. I've been on the phone with Coach Harbaugh a handful of times, so we are keeping in contact.”

At the moment, Morris holds offers to nearly 30 programs, and Michigan is one of the schools that is high on his list. Morris mentioned that he'd like to visit Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Florida State, Florida and Missouri after the recruiting dead period ends.

“I definitely like the offense. [at Michigan],” Morris said. “We talked about his offense and how it's like ours. We broke down the offense, and I can really see myself playing in that offense at Michigan.”

Overall, Morris has found it a bit difficult to learn about various programs during the pandemic, but the blue chip recruit has done his best to soak in as much information without actually stepping foot on campus this summer.

“It is a little bit tougher now that you can't actually see the campus and feel what it's like in person, but I've been doing virtual tours and learning about what it would be like to be on the campus, learning about the team, learning about the program,” Morris said. “The only thing I am missing is that feel on campus and if I'm comfortable.”

In addition to searching for his next team, Morris has worked on prepping so that he'll be in the best shape for his new team at Pace Academy. This offense is designed to allow Morris to sling the ball all over the field, and that is a compelling aspect to the Michigan target.

“I definitely wouldn't want to go to a college that runs the ball 80% of the time because that's just not my play style,” Morris said. “I really want to go to an offense that shows my skill set and what I can do. I can get out of the pocket and make a play on my feet, but I also can get out of the pocket.”

So far, Michigan only has one commit in the 2022 cycle, but a lot of time exists between now and signing day for that cycle.

Will Michigan be able to close on Morris and add him to its 2022 class? Is Jayden Thomas still on the board with four wide receiver commits? Let us know!