Myles Pollard Commits, Michigan's Best Case/Worst Case Scenarios in 2021

Depending on who you ask, Michigan could be in line for one of its worst seasons ever, or a solid 10-win record. Both seem possible.

Michigan stayed hot on the recruiting trail yesterday picking up a very nice commitment in the form of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood cornerback Myles Pollard. The long, rangy cover man pairs very nicely with long-time pledge Will Johnson, and now the two of them can work together to attract more top talent to Ann Arbor.

One talented player that's already in Ann Arbor, is sophomore running back Blake Corum. The 5-8, 210-pounder recently posted a picture to his Instagram account that would make some body builders jealous. The young running back is one of the speedier players on Michigan's roster, but he might be one of the strongest as well — at least pound for pound.

Finally, Michigan's upcoming season is a mystery at this point. There are so many question marks surrounding the team that predictions range anywhere from five to 10 wins, with three victories even seeming remotely possible.

We discuss all of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.