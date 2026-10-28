National Outlet Suggests Kyle Whittingham Could Be on the Hot Seat?

Kyle Whittingham’s first season in Ann Arbor is not going according to plan. The Michigan Wolverines are 4-3 and have not looked the part for most of the season. Their defense is great, their offense is terrible, and their special teams are inconsistent. The conversation surrounding the future of the program is starting to get louder.

CBS Sports recently looked at some coaches around the country who could be on the hot seat. The roundtable was met with three different writers. John Talty, Matt Zenitz, and Chris Hummer.

Some obvious names were mentioned before they discussed the situation at Michigan.

“A situation that has gotten no media attention yet but is being whispered about behind the scenes in industry circles is the one in Ann Arbor,” CBS wrote. “Athletic director Warde Manuel is on the way out, and first-year coach Kyle Whittingham was a bridge hire. Could that ultimately be only a one-year bridge? It's too early to go that far, but multiple industry sources believe it is at least possible that Michigan could be back in the head-coaching market for a second consecutive cycle. The 66-year-old Whittingham is 4-3 this season and has lost three of his last four games. With games against Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State still to come, there's a possibility the Wolverines go 6-6 this season.

Is that enough to thrust Michigan back in the coaching market? Sources believe Michigan wants to figure out its athletic director search first -- it has hired Turnkey ZRG to assist -- but aren't ruling out a change at the football coach position, too.”

Disappointing Returns

The point that CBS made about Whittingham being a short term hire is true. Whittingham was never going to be able to be a long-term solution at head coach. Father Time simply ruled against that.

Considering the timing of Michigan’s coaching search last year, they were unable to get their hands on some of the crown jewel candidates of the coaching cycle.

Whittingham was still a strong candidate. He was a proven winner who could give the program some maturity it desperately needed after the issues of the previous coach.

Whittingham was supposed to give the Wolverines credibility, toughness, and an identity that was unshakable.

Instead, he looks a lot more like Brady Hoke during seven weeks this season and is denying things that anyone with eyes can see.

It appears his debut, a 13-12 miracle win over Western Michigan is looking like what his legacy is destined to be.

Our Take

Michigan has had a tough first season under Kyle Whittingham. There is no question about that. Whittingham has made comments that have made him sound like a fish out of water.

His comments last week after losing to Indiana were the most disconcerting. Talking about games as if moral victories were acceptable may fly at Utah. It’s not going to fly at Michigan.

Without any knowledge of the thinking inside the program, the speculation from us is that things would have to be disastrous for Michigan to truly allow the Whittingham era to end after just one season.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks towards locker room before the game against Indiana at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What does disastrous look like?

Falling below six wins and not being eligible for a bowl game would be easy.

Another option would be if the Wolverines were to go 6-6 while losing both of their rivalry games. In addition to losing to Michigan State at home, and Ohio State on the road, things could get worse quickly if the Buckeyes were to blow away the Wolverines in Columbus.

With all of Whittingham’s discussion about the Ohio State rivalry, some missteps around other trophy games around the program, and losses piling up, a blowout loss would be a disaster for Whittingham.

If that scenario plays out, Whittingham could be one-and-done.



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