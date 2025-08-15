NCAA releases full report on Michigan sign-stealing scheme
The NCAA has released its full report on the Michigan sign-stealing investigation, detailing its findings from the two-year investigation. The NCAA classified most violations—including those tied to ex-head coach Jim Harbaugh—as a Level 1. The NCAA also revealed the off-campus, in-person scouting scheme by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, the central figure in the investigation.
Here are some key elements to the NCAA report:
Between 2021 and 2023, Stalions led an off-campus scouting scheme that violated NCAA rules, involving at least 56 instances of in-person scouting of future opponents across 52 games. He organized a "network" of staff, interns, and acquaintances who filmed opponents' sideline signals. The report indicates that Stalions spent nearly $35,000 in 2022 alone for the scheme.
Stalions was also found to have destroyed evidence during the investigation.
"Stalions also admitted during the hearing that he disposed of his phone in a pond. In a recorded phone call, Stalions said his film was also at the bottom of a pond. Additionally, throughout the investigation, Stalions violated confidentiality requirements, disclosing information related to the investigation to the public. The panel stated, "'n short, Stalions' multiple and repeated failures to cooperate are some of the worst the COI has ever seen.'"
The report also highlighted that former head coach Jim Harbaugh failed to monitor what was happening.
"Lastly, the underlying scouting and recruiting violations demonstrate that Michigan failed to monitor its football program. Based on interview testimonies, the education and monitoring efforts of the chief compliance officer and her staff were not welcomed by the football program. Instead, they were rebuked, dismissed and disregarded by Harbaugh and his staff. As a result, Michigan failed to create a culture of compliance in the football program. Additionally, and more specific to some of the conduct in this case, Michigan also failed to educate and monitor its football staff and interns."
You can read the full NCAA report HERE.
As for the penalties, here is what Michigan has been hit with as a result of the sign-stealing investigation:
Four years of probation.
Financial penalties:
$50,000 fine, plus 10% of the budget for the football program.
A fine equivalent to the anticipated loss of all postseason competition revenue sharing associated with the 2025 and 2026 football seasons.
A fine equivalent to the cost of 10% of the scholarships awarded in Michigan's football program for the 2025-26 academic year.
A 25% reduction in football official visits during the 2025-26 season.
A 14-week prohibition on recruiting communications in the football program during the probation period.
Connor Stalions:
An eight-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.
Jim Harbaugh:
A 10-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period, which will begin on Aug. 7, 2028, at the conclusion of his four-year show-cause order from a previous case.
Denard Robinson:
A three-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.
Sherrone Moore:
A two-year show-cause order, during which he is suspended from a total of three games. Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension for Moore during the upcoming 2025-26 football season. The panel determined that a suspension for one additional game was appropriate. Therefore, Moore also will be suspended for the first game of the 2026-27 season. Apart from the three-game suspension, Moore is not prohibited from engaging in coaching or other athletically related activities during the show-cause period.
