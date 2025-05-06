Jim Harbaugh reflects on deep bond with JJ McCarthy ahead of pending NFL clash
Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made it very apparent that his National Championship winning quarterback JJ McCarthy will always hold a special place in his heart. Harbaugh was recently on the Rich Eisen show talking about the upcoming NFL season and the expectations for the LA Chargers.
The Chargers are slated to play the Minnesota Vikings during the 2025 season and Eisen asked Harbaugh about playing against his former quarterback.
"They (Michigan players) are beloved sons...that's one JJ yeah. It will be nostalgic now, but I know once I envision playing, he is a tremendous competitor and it's great. You get a little nostalgic and I am just happy for each and every one of the guys. You are talking not just now but long and trusting friendships. Viking fans are going to be very happy as well with JJ McCarthy"- LA Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh
McCarthy suffered a season ending knee injury ahead of his rookie year but looks to be fully healed and is chomping at the bit to show Vikings fans why he was their 10th overall pick. He has a stable of elite offensive weapons at his disposal, to include wideout Justin Jefferson who may be the best receiver in the NFL right now. With Sam Darnold leaving to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, the reins to the Viking offense have been handed to McCarthy. Eisen and Harbaugh both echoed the sentiment that the Vikings fanbase will not be disappointed with the results of that move.
