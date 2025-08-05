Top five Tom Brady stats that sound completely unreal, but are very much real
Tom Brady is the football GOAT. There is not much debate to that fact. Super Bowls, stats, wins, comebacks, legendary performances, and the list goes on and on. Brady simply dominated the NFL for over two decades and was the quintessential winner. Some of his incredible records will probably never be touched, the longevity and productivity of his career simply puts him in a stratosphere that becomes legendary and untouchable.
Beyond the records and championships, Brady has accomplished some other incredible records that boggle the mind. Some of these I had to read twice to ensure I was reading them correctly. Here are five of the top impressive Brady stats that are rarely discussed.
1. More Super Bowl wins than any NFL Franchise
Tom has won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those seven wins place him number one over any NFL franchise. The Pats have six, because of Brady, and the Steelers also have six total.
2. Better percentage of making the Super Bowl than a Steph Curry 3-pointer
Brady played in 10 Super Bowls during his career, winning seven of them. That means he made the Super Bowl 45.5% of the seasons he played during his NFL career. Steph Curry, widely accepted as the best shooter in NBA history, has a career three-point completion percentage of 42.3%.
3. Never took a snap while mathematically eliminated from the playoffs
During his 23-year career, 20 with the Patriots and three with the Bucs, Brady played in 335 regular season games. He never took a snap while mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This was one of the stats I had to read twice and Google three more times to ensure it was correct. It is, in fact, a valid fact—an incredible testament to his winning ways while in the NFL.
4. Brady has.500 or better winning percentage against every NFL team
Only four NFL teams finished with a split win/loss record against Brady: the Broncos (9-9), Saints (5-5), Seahawks (2-2), and Cardinals (1-1). All other teams Brady had a winning record against. Against the Buffalo Bills, Brady was 33-3. I am sure the Bills Mafia still sees Brady in their nightmares.
5. More yards and touchdowns in his 40s than in his 20s
It seemed like Father Time had forgotten about Tom Brady, he avoided major injuries (save for one knee injury) and was like clockwork with his dependability. Brady aged like a fine wine, and his stats in his 40s were better than those in his 20s. In his 20s (2000-2006), Brady played 96 games, threw for 21,564 yards, 147 touchdowns, and had three Super Bowl wins. In his 40s (2017-2022), he played in 96 games, threw for 27,362 yards, 193 touchdowns, and won two more Super Bowls.
MORE: Two former Wolverines earn starting positions with Seattle Seahawks
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -