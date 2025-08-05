Wolverine Digest

Top five Tom Brady stats that sound completely unreal, but are very much real

Jerred Johnson

Tom Brady. Credit: Bob Breidenbach/Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK
Tom Brady. Credit: Bob Breidenbach/Providence Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK / Bob Breidenbach, Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tom Brady is the football GOAT. There is not much debate to that fact. Super Bowls, stats, wins, comebacks, legendary performances, and the list goes on and on. Brady simply dominated the NFL for over two decades and was the quintessential winner. Some of his incredible records will probably never be touched, the longevity and productivity of his career simply puts him in a stratosphere that becomes legendary and untouchable.

Beyond the records and championships, Brady has accomplished some other incredible records that boggle the mind. Some of these I had to read twice to ensure I was reading them correctly. Here are five of the top impressive Brady stats that are rarely discussed.

1. More Super Bowl wins than any NFL Franchise

SUPERBOWL SUNDAY in New Orleans, LA. The New England Patriots vs the St. Louis Rams --Coach Bill Belichick talks with Terry Bradshaw as Tom Brady hugs Bob Kraft. / photo by Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom has won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those seven wins place him number one over any NFL franchise. The Pats have six, because of Brady, and the Steelers also have six total.

2. Better percentage of making the Super Bowl than a Steph Curry 3-pointer

Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady rolls out vs. Tennessee January 10, 2004. / Steve Lanava/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady played in 10 Super Bowls during his career, winning seven of them. That means he made the Super Bowl 45.5% of the seasons he played during his NFL career. Steph Curry, widely accepted as the best shooter in NBA history, has a career three-point completion percentage of 42.3%.

3. Never took a snap while mathematically eliminated from the playoffs

Matthew Stafford, then with the Detroit Lions and Tom Brady, then with the New England Patriots, shake hands after a 2017 game in Detroit. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his 23-year career, 20 with the Patriots and three with the Bucs, Brady played in 335 regular season games. He never took a snap while mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This was one of the stats I had to read twice and Google three more times to ensure it was correct. It is, in fact, a valid fact—an incredible testament to his winning ways while in the NFL.

4. Brady has.500 or better winning percentage against every NFL team

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia after Super Bowl XLIX at the University of Phoenix Stadium, Feb. 1, 2015. / Steve Lanava/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only four NFL teams finished with a split win/loss record against Brady: the Broncos (9-9), Saints (5-5), Seahawks (2-2), and Cardinals (1-1). All other teams Brady had a winning record against. Against the Buffalo Bills, Brady was 33-3. I am sure the Bills Mafia still sees Brady in their nightmares.

5. More yards and touchdowns in his 40s than in his 20s

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) helps Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seemed like Father Time had forgotten about Tom Brady, he avoided major injuries (save for one knee injury) and was like clockwork with his dependability. Brady aged like a fine wine, and his stats in his 40s were better than those in his 20s. In his 20s (2000-2006), Brady played 96 games, threw for 21,564 yards, 147 touchdowns, and had three Super Bowl wins. In his 40s (2017-2022), he played in 96 games, threw for 27,362 yards, 193 touchdowns, and won two more Super Bowls.

Jerred Johnson
