Nikhai Hill-Green's Three Best Quotes: Aug. 20, 2021

Even though he's entering just his second year in Ann Arbor, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green is starting to be talked about more and more. The redshirt freshman only played in three games last year but he's being mentioned by coaches and teammates as a potential breakout candidate in 2021. Throw in the fact that he was made available to the media on Friday afternoon and it just feels like he's going to be a household name by season's end.

While speaking with the media, Hill-Green lauded his offensive teammates, explained why he's confident in his own abilities and even stated that one of his fellow linebackers has been perfect through camp.

"Camp is going well. This is probably the best camp I've had in my 12-year, playing football career, so far."

To me this is noteworthy, because Hill-Green doesn't seem like a hyperbolic guy. He seems to keep it pretty real. Plus, he hasn't played much football yet, so there's really no reason to hype himself up like that. If he feels like this is the most prepared he's ever been to play, I tend to believe him. When you throw in what others are saying about him, it just adds up.

"Josh Ross has been like a coach out there on the field. I don't think I've seen him make a mistake in camp yet."

This is one of the lines that really got my attention. At Big Ten Media Days, Ross seemed like he was ready to play all 12 games in a row. He was locked in, energetic, in great shape and just ready to play. His focus is on another level right now and he's obviously locked in and ready to lead, both vocally and by example.

"The running backs definitely make us better. I feel like we have the best backs in the Big Ten."

We keep hearing comments like this but again, it doesn't feel like hyperbole. Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards make up a three-headed monster that other Big Ten teams should be worried about. Haskins is the tough, deceptively strong, grind-it-out type, while Corum is the quicker, shiftier, home run type. Edwards is a bit of a blend of the two, but also possesses home run speed and is also a great receiver out of the backfield. All three of them bring something a little different to the table, but all three are good enough to be bell cow backs.