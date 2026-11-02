No QB Drama This Week: Michigan Names Starting QB vs. MSU and 'Foreseeable Future'

The Michigan Wolverines’ quarterback controversy is no more. Kyle Whittingham spoke to the media on Monday and gave the news that has probably been obvious since halftime of Michigan’s 21-18 win over Penn State on October 17.

Tommy Carr is going to be the quarterback both this weekend against Michigan State, and what Whittingham called the foreseeable future.

The Move

With Michigan trailing 3-0 at halftime against Penn State, Bryce Underwood had turned the ball over twice with two unfortunate interceptions.

With Underwood lost in his own struggles, coming off a tough game against Minnesota, Jason Beck and Kyle Whittingham made the move. Tommy Carr started the second half against Penn State.

Carr was solid if unspectacular. He led the team to three touchdown drives, though two were spearheaded by Penn State turnovers deep in Michigan territory.

Nonetheless, Carr completed five of seven passes for 47 yards. He added 36 yards and a game-clinching touchdown late in the game. He earned his first start the following week against Indiana.

Carr’s Emergence

Carr’s first start of the year came against the defending national champions. If there were ever a nightmarish scenario on paper to set up, it would be facing Indiana’s defense in the first start of your career.

That is, however, what Carr was asked to do. Carr struggled early with two turnovers that made everyone remember that he was a true freshman making his first start.

As the game went on, Carr got more comfortable. He showed toughness, some moxie, and nearly was able to pull off the upset over Indiana. In fact, if his kicker simply made one of the two field goals he missed, Carr would have helped lead his team to victory.

Despite a poor result with a loss, Carr earned a second start against Rutgers. Against Rutgers, Carr went from caretaker, to the best player on the field.

Michigan needed their offense to continue to move the ball against a Rutgers defense that was one of the worst in the country coming into the game. Some explosive plays forced Michigan into some poor situations defensively, which included an 80-yard-touchdown that pulled Rutgers closer after Michigan looked like they were going to be able to run away with the game.

Incredible play by #Michigan QB Tommy Carr, but this summed up the play of the OL today.



Has to be better next week. pic.twitter.com/7KsU6wq84t — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) November 1, 2026

Instead, Carr led six scoring drives, although only four resulted in points. That included four touchdowns and two missed field goals.

The biggest drive of the game came after Rutgers tied the game at 21. Michigan needed a drive to save itself from embarrassment.

Carr delivered, capping off a game-winning drive with a rushing touchdown where all of his offensive linemen were beat in protection on the play.

That, along with the overall excellence from Carr on Saturday made it impossible for Whittingham to continue to play mind games with his opponent. Carr has earned the job for the foreseeable future.

Underwood’s Maturity

This should be the bare minimum, but as we have talked about it before, we know it isn’t. Bryce Underwood has handled getting benched as someone who is mature beyond his years.

Does Underwood’s play on the field deserve some criticism? Yes.

Does he deserve credit or how he has handled this situation? Also yes.

Underwood has been nothing but supportive of Carr and the team since being put on the bench. He has handled his captain duties while also attempting to help Carr or struggling teammates as much as he can.

Will he be around next year? That’s another topic for another day. Regardless of what happens in the future, Underwood has acquitted himself very well as a man. That’s more important than football.

Our Take

This is really the only move that Whittingham can make at this point. Once you put a player who is a decorated recruit and captain like Bryce Underwood on the bench, that situation has reached the point of no return.

Add in that Carr played well against Rutgers while also holding his own against Indiana, and there really is not a reason to make a move at quarterback. There’s even less of a reason to try and keep Michigan’s opponent in the dark. Nobody would be fooled by trying to toy with the opponent.



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