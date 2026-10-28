Report: Michigan Makes Logical Decision on Starting QB vs. Rutgers

According to multiple reports, Michigan will start true freshman Tommy Carr at quarterback this weekend at Rutgers. It will make Carr's second start in a row and the first one on the road. Bryce Underwood was the starting quarterback for the first six games of the season.

But Carr came in during the second half against Penn State and led the Wolverines to 21 points and a win. Things didn't go as well for Carr against Indiana this past weekend, but Kyle Whittingham is sticking with Carr for the second game in a row.

Whittingham didn't want to let the media in on his decision on Monday, however, he did say he didn't want to rotate on a weekly basis.

"That's to be determined," Whittingham said of who starts against Rutgers. "I don't want to play this game every week. Who's going to start? That will be a decision we'll make in the next couple of days here. Again, keep it to ourselves until somebody lets the cat out of the bag."

Logical move to start Carr

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In Michigan's 13-6 loss in overtime to Indiana, Carr turned the ball over twice. It was the same thing that has haunted Michigan's offense all season: turnovers. Play calling and turnovers has really set the Wolverines' offense back in 2026, but it's also not fair to cast too much judgment on Carr's lone start.

Having your first career start against the reigning national champions was no easy task, and while he had plenty of freshman moments, Carr still threw for 167 yards and made some nice plays with his legs.

"Tommy did some good things," Whittingham said on Monday. "Some things we've got to improve on, obviously, as you can say that about everyone in the program."

The last thing Whittingham wants to do is go back and forth every week. That's not to say that if Carr struggles again against Rutgers, he doesn't turn back to Underwood, but it's not something any coach wants to deal with.

It's also possible that Underwood has a role this weekend against Rutgers. We saw the former five-star come in for a few plays against Indiana, and being a captain of the team, the Wolverines might try and keep him engaged on the field.

Rutgers has the 123rd-ranked defense in college football and if Michigan's offense is ever going to look good, this needs to be the week.

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