Buckeyes React To Michigan's Renewed Urgency Toward Rivalry

Even though the rivalry hasn't been very even for a long time, the current players at both schools definitely still seem to be very aware of that final Saturday in November.

Ohio State has owned Michigan for nearly two decades. Still, The Game is exactly that — the best game in college football. The current players all know it and talked about it in Indianapolis during Big Ten Media Days.

Earlier this spring, an image from Michigan's weight room, which read, "What are you doing to beat Ohio State today?", began to circulate around social media. Seniors Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross both talked about a renewed focus on the Buckeyes. All of that sounds fine, but it's year seven under Jim Harbaugh. It a little odd that only now are things being taken seriously. Still, late focus and passion is better than absent focus and passion.

When asked about that, Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and offensive tackle Thayer Munford all gave pretty safe answers. Harrison threw out a "that team up north" but still showed respect, while Ruckert and Munford both called the rivalry the best in sports. The video above doesn't have much venom or hatred in it, but it still makes you excited for late-November.