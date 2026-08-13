One Michigan Football Position Battle That Has Already Taken a Turn

Fall camp is where competitions reach their most heated points. Yes, there is competition during the season to continue to keep players sharp if they ever hear their number called, but starting jobs are mostly won in training camp.

Michigan’s defense has a lot of competition on it this fall. The secondary is in pretty good shape, but other than that, guys are trying to find roles to get the Wolverines' defense ready for Big Ten play.

Coming into camp, there was a focus on the defensive line, edge rushers, and one position that was thinner than all of the others.

Michigan needed linebackers to emerge

Linebacker was the spot that Michigan has noted throughout the offseason that they needed someone to emerge.

Last year, that was not the case. Jimmy Rolder, Cole Sullivan, and Ernest Hausmann were Michigan’s top three players at the position, giving them a claim for the best linebacker room in the country.

This year is different. All three of those players are gone with Rolder off to Detroit to play for the Lions. Sullivan is in Oklahoma, and Hausmann is currently out of football.

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"A little thin at some positions, but I think the top 11 players are going to be very formidable," Whittingham told Rich Eisen during his appearance on his show.

"Little thin in the secondary as far as guys that have accumulated a lot of reps and same at linebacker. We got some really good young players, but not a lot of reps accrued in that position group either."

Whittingham is right. There is talent in the room. Troy Bowles was just named to the Butkus Watch List as someone who could be the most impactful linebacker in the country.

Bowles is projected to start with Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, a highly decorated recruit who will be entering his sophomore season.

There is, however, one player who is throwing his name into the mix as fall camp continues to roll on.

Nathaniel Staehling enters the mix

Not Your Ordinary Bison

Owusu-Boetang and Bowles started camp ahead of North Dakota State transfer Nathaniel Staehling, who spent last season playing for North Dakota State.

Staehling spent spring practice on the shelf with a shoulder injury, and was making the adjustment to Big Ten football. He had plenty of competition just from his transfer portal class, as Staehling was one of four linebackers brought in by Michigan from the portal this offseason.

Buzz coming out of practice, however, is that Staehling is making an impression, and a push to find his way onto the field sooner than later.

Nathaniel Staehling X Account

Staehling has some pedigree, and played at a big time FCS program at North Dakota State in 2025. He accumulated 75 tackles, three interceptions and one sack.

He’s stood out to his new head coach early as well.

“Nathaniel Staehling is instinctive, he reminds me of some of the backers you’ve seen in the NFL,” Whittingham said to Michigan reporters.

“He’s got that great body position, instincts, uses his hands, block destruction, outstanding tackler. He was a tackling machine at North Dakota State last year, and he’s a guy that’s going to figure prominently in the defense this year.”

It’s early. There are still a lot of reps to be won, but in the early going, Staehling is staking his claim to be one of the men in the middle of Michigan’s defense.

Appearing on Big Ten Network last night, Kyle Whittingham graded #Michigan QB Bryce Underwood through a week of fall camp.



His grade will excite fans. 👀



STORY: https://t.co/ToADGVIJ4i pic.twitter.com/84R3U24TVQ — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 13, 2026