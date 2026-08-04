Michigan Football Offseason Recap: Where Wolverines Improved (and Where It Didn't)
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We are now just one day away from the start of fall camp for the 2026 Michigan Wolverines football squad.
A lot has changed in Ann Arbor since the last time the Wolverines took the field, from the roster to the coaching staff.
Here are two areas Michigan improved, and two ways it didn’t, while college football was on pause.
Where They Improved
First and foremost, I am going to put the coaching staff on the list. Probably the most important aspect of any team. Coming off the mess of the shortened Sherrone Moore era, new head coach Kyle Whittingham is going to bring stability and a proven track record as a head coach to Ann Arbor.
In 21 seasons with the Utes, Whittingham won 10-plus games in eight of those, while finishing with a winning record in all but three.
Whittingham was working with fewer resources in Utah. Now, at Michigan with more resources, expect Whittingham to find at minimum the same level of success with the Maize and Blue.
Quarterback depth is also much improved from 2025. As of now, reports are that freshman QB Tommy Carr looked great in the spring and will be the second-string option. That also gives hope to Michigan fans that after current QB Bryce Underwood is done in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will be in good hands.
Alongside Carr, the Wolverines brought in veteran Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, a transfer from Colorado State. While with the Rams, Fowler-Nicolosi threw for nearly 7,000 yards and played in over 30 games.
Obviously, we don’t want to see Underwood go down to injury. But if that does happen, I think the Wolverines will still be in a good spot with their replacements.
Where They Did Not Improve
We are going to start off with the linebacker position group. After last season, the Wolverines lost three of their top five tackle leaders: Jimmy Rolder, Ernest Hausmann and Cole Sullivan. All three of those guys played linebacker, leaving a major void to fill.
Michigan did return three guys in the LB room from last season, who all saw playing time: Troy Bowles, Chase Taylor and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. All of these guys could be great, but we just haven’t seen them on the field enough to know.
Through the transfer portal, the Wolverines brought in: Max Alford (BYU), Aisea Moa (MSU) and Nathaniel Staehling ( NDSU). Maybe one of these three breaks out, but it's hard to see someone providing the same level of production right away that last year's group did.
The other area is going to be running back depth. This is not a knock on the guys back there now, but a season ago, UofM had Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, one of the best tandems in the country.
Now, in 2026, it will be Marshall alongside five-star freshman Savion Hiter. As great as Hiter can be, it is hard to say he will be nearly as good as the 2025 version of Haynes we saw in Ann Arbor.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2