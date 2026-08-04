Michigan Football Offseason Recap: Where Wolverines Improved (and Where It Didn't)

We are now just one day away from the start of fall camp for the 2026 Michigan Wolverines football squad.

A lot has changed in Ann Arbor since the last time the Wolverines took the field, from the roster to the coaching staff.

Here are two areas Michigan improved, and two ways it didn’t, while college football was on pause.

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs the ball during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where They Improved

First and foremost, I am going to put the coaching staff on the list. Probably the most important aspect of any team. Coming off the mess of the shortened Sherrone Moore era, new head coach Kyle Whittingham is going to bring stability and a proven track record as a head coach to Ann Arbor.

In 21 seasons with the Utes, Whittingham won 10-plus games in eight of those, while finishing with a winning record in all but three.

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on in the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whittingham was working with fewer resources in Utah. Now, at Michigan with more resources, expect Whittingham to find at minimum the same level of success with the Maize and Blue.

Quarterback depth is also much improved from 2025. As of now, reports are that freshman QB Tommy Carr looked great in the spring and will be the second-string option. That also gives hope to Michigan fans that after current QB Bryce Underwood is done in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will be in good hands.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) runs the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alongside Carr, the Wolverines brought in veteran Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, a transfer from Colorado State. While with the Rams, Fowler-Nicolosi threw for nearly 7,000 yards and played in over 30 games.

Obviously, we don’t want to see Underwood go down to injury. But if that does happen, I think the Wolverines will still be in a good spot with their replacements.

Where They Did Not Improve

We are going to start off with the linebacker position group. After last season, the Wolverines lost three of their top five tackle leaders: Jimmy Rolder, Ernest Hausmann and Cole Sullivan. All three of those guys played linebacker, leaving a major void to fill.

Michigan did return three guys in the LB room from last season, who all saw playing time: Troy Bowles, Chase Taylor and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. All of these guys could be great, but we just haven’t seen them on the field enough to know.

Team Blue tight end Jalen Hoffman (42) makes a catch against Team Maize linebacker Chase Taylor (29) during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through the transfer portal, the Wolverines brought in: Max Alford (BYU), Aisea Moa (MSU) and Nathaniel Staehling ( NDSU). Maybe one of these three breaks out, but it's hard to see someone providing the same level of production right away that last year's group did.

The other area is going to be running back depth. This is not a knock on the guys back there now, but a season ago, UofM had Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall, one of the best tandems in the country.

Now, in 2026, it will be Marshall alongside five-star freshman Savion Hiter. As great as Hiter can be, it is hard to say he will be nearly as good as the 2025 version of Haynes we saw in Ann Arbor.