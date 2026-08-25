One Problem Michigan Football Must Solve Before the Regular Season Begins

Fall camp has been a success for the Michigan Wolverines. Optimism is reigning supreme, as fall camp tends to.

There are still, however, some concerns coming out of camp. Injuries are part of football. There’s a 100 percent injury rate in the sport. That’s just the reality of playing a violent game that involves collisions that occasionally resembles low speed car crashes.

Injuries are the reason now that offensive line coach Jim Harding has his work cut out for him.

Who is Jim Harding?

When the Michigan Wolverines changed head coaches, one thing they wanted to ensure was that their offensive line would get back to the standard that they had become accustomed to in the late stages of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure.

One of Kyle Whittingham’s biggest hires was getting his offensive line coach at Utah to join him in Ann Arbor.

Harding was one of the most successful offensive line coaches during his tenure at Utah. He’s widely respected, and the sentiment coming out of camp is that his impact is being felt.

Michigan’s offensive line has improved through camp, and the competition that took place throughout camp is bringing out the best in the candidates for each respective role.

Harding came into his first fall camp at Michigan with Jake Guarnera at center and Andrew Sprague at right tackle feeling like they were set in stone.

His job from there was finding the best men for the other three jobs.

One injury, however, has thrown a wrench into Harding’s hopes.

What’s the Problem?

Andrew Babalola has struggled with injuries during his short Michigan career. He missed all of last season with a torn ACL, which put a damper on his development. Babalola was hoping to compete for the left tackle job with Blake Frazier, who manned the position last season.

Babalola and Frazier were locked in an intense competition, but Babalola has missed some practice time with a nagging injury. That does not end Babalola’s chance to contribute this season, but it likely means that Frazier is going to be the left tackle when the season starts.

The problem that can pose is Babalola is unlikely to move around. Michigan loves his potential, and thinks he could be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft if he develops as a left tackle.

Frazier had some positional versatility, with some thought he could kick inside to right guard if Babalola were to win the left tackle job.

Would Michigan move their left tackle around in the middle of a season? That feels like something that would not be a good idea.

It’s not unheard of, but typically the best offensive lines are able to establish continuity and gel together. With Oklahoma and Brent Venables on the horizon early, Michigan needs as much synergy up front as they can find.

The problem with that is that Babalola might be too talented to keep off the field, which forces the team to weigh getting their best five linemen on the field, while also allowing for continuity.

What’s the Solution?

We’ve discussed the rhino package that Jason Beck plans to employ with a sixth offensive lineman on the field. If Michigan is not going to move Babalola off of left tackle, it feels unlikely they’d displace someone like Blake Frazier just to accommodate the rhino package.

If Babalola proves worthy to finding his way onto the field, the best bet is getting him some action against Western Michigan and UTEP before conference play begins on Sept. 26 against Iowa.

Oklahoma is left out of the equation because of the challenge it provides. In a game that is likely to be a hotly contested defensive battle, the team will need as much stability as possible on offense. Moving around offensive linemen can lead to disaster such as a turnover or drive killing negative play.

Harding has his work cut out for him, but he might be Michigan’s most trustworthy assistant coach.

We know who the stars are for #Michigan football in 2026.



But these four Wolverines, who aren't being talked about enough, will be a major factor for the Wolverines this season.



STORY: https://t.co/KpkTeKBk9B pic.twitter.com/vzpfWV6K01 — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) August 25, 2026