Panini, Pathway Sports Launch Massive NIL Trading Card Program For Michigan Athletes

On Thursday, it was announced that Panini America and Pathway Sports Entertainment had agreed to a multi-year deal to create, promote, and sell trading cards of current athletes across the United States. The deal is through Pathway's royalty programs to help compensate athletes.

So far, there have been deals with hundreds of athletes from Michigan, USC, Texas Tech, and Notre Dame. There are supposed to be more schools that come into the agreement, as well.

According to the release, there will be athletes featured from several different sports. Football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball, softball, and Olympic sports.

“Pathway was founded on the premise that the market for collegiate athletes is fragmented, untapped and unlimited ,” said Pathway Founding Partner and President Casey Schwab. “Panini is a world-class company that shares our values and goals and our demand for high quality opportunities on behalf of college athletes. This partnership will greatly benefit the featured athletes who Pathway is proud to work with and we look forward to announcing additional schools in the near future.”

When can consumers get the cards

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In the release, cards are expected to be available to the consumer in late fall. You will be able to buy cards as individual units on Panini’s Panini Instant and NIL platforms. But you will be able to buy your favorite team-centered packs at major retail stores, along with e-commerce outlets.

On top of being able to find your favorite current player, Panini America announced that there will be a few selected alumni they will get who will also be featured on cards. Could you find Tom Brady? Trey Burke? Time will tell.

How this benefits Michigan

Pathway Sports Entertainment focuses on 'commercial opportunities for college athletes, focusing on growing the pie across college sports'.

With the news of Pathway Sports Entertainment teaming up with Panini America, it means they believe they earned a good deal for current athletes to grow their brand. Does it help Michigan? In a way, but it really helps the athletes you root for on gamedays.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Players like Bryce Underwood, Trey McKenney, Syla Swords, and many others, will all benefit and get a piece of the pie when their cards are distributed to fans and consumers. In today's era of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), companies will continue to team up with stars to sell their products.

You can already find some Michigan players on trading cards, such as Champions Circle, but now you can find more on one of the most popular trading card companies out there.