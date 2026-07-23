Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 6 Andrew Marsh Ready for a Sophomore Breakout

Nearing the top five of the Michigan on SI staff ranking of the top 25 most impactful players for the Michigan Wolverines football squad in 2026, No. 6 is the Wolverines' top receiving threat a season ago, Andrew Marsh.

To this point, we have released No. 7-25, with nine of those coming on the offensive side of the ball. Included in that group were three other WR’s, Salesi Moa (No. 22), Jaime Ffrench Jr. (No. 19) and JJ Buchanan (No. 8).

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) gestures after a first down against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marsh will look to build off his impressive rookie season, when he emerged as the top WR threat by the end of the year.

Marsh 2025 Recap

As a true freshman, Marsh showed the type of upside he has as a college wide receiver. He finished the season with 45 receptions and 651 receiving yards, both of which led the squad.

Marsh had a breakout performance against Northwestern (Nov. 15), recording 12 catches for 189 yards, earning him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Robert Fitzgerald (6) tackles Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He earned college freshman All-American honors and was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection.

Why He Is Important to the Wolverines

With a receiving core full of newcomers, Marsh brings familiarity to QB Bryce Underwood. With the duo already having an established connection, it should help aid the development of Underwood and help him find a rhythm early in the season.

Underwood, who had his ups and downs as a true freshman, will need reliable pass catchers and we have seen Marsh be that for him already.

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) directs his teammates during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolverines have always been a primarily run-dominant program, but in today’s college football, you need to at least be a threat through the air. Marsh will be a driving force behind the UofM passing attack.

When asked about the depth chart of the WR room during a press conference in the spring, Marsh was the first one head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned.

“Andrew Marsh, he’s a tremendous talent,” Whittingham said. “That’s very evident. And Jamie Ffrench, that we brought in from Texas, has done a really nice job. Salesi Moa, our true freshman, has really looked sharp in the workouts. JJ Buchanan, transfer from Utah. Those are probably the top four.

2026 Outlook for Marsh

If Underwood can get things going through the air and Whittingham and new offensive coordinator, Jason Beck open up the passing game a little bit, the sky is the limit for Marsh.

He’s a near lock to earn All-Conference honors in some capacity again at the end of the season.

There is a strong chance he will repeat as the team's receiving leader and I believe he will surpass 1,000 yards through the air.

See our full top 25 players: