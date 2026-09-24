Path to a Michigan Win: Joel Klatt Doesn't Like Wolverines' Offense vs. Iowa

Michigan is prepared for a defensive showdown when the Iowa Hawkeyes come into Ann Arbor. Iowa boasts the top-ranked defense in the nation, while Michigan has the No. 10 defense in the country in terms of total defense.

Earlier in the week, Kyle Whittingham spoke about the game being low scoring and how important it will be for Michigan to take care of the football and not to give the Hawkeyes extra possessions. Iowa lives by its defense, run game, and stifling defense.

Whittingham isn't the only one who thinks the game could be low scoring.

Joel Klatt has Michigan winning a tight one

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From what Joel Klatt has seen in three weeks from both the Michigan offense and the Iowa defense, he doesn't think this is a good matchup for Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines' offense. But that's mainly because of how Iowa's defense plays.

The Hawkeyes utilize a heavy zone look and a lot of Michigan's RPOs go in the middle of the field. And that's the area that Iowa likes to exploit and that's where the turnovers can occur.

“I think this is actually a really bad matchup for Michigan's offense because of the style of defense that Iowa utilizes, which is heavy zone.," Klatt said. "They're not going to get up field. They're not going to necessarily attack unless it's third down and then they'll get creative with the blitz structure. But you're going to see a lot of quarters coverage, low safeties.

"..I think Bryce Underwood is going to be under some stress in this one. They create tight windows with that zone coverage. They thrive on tips and overthrows. So if I'm Michigan, I do not have a heavy middle of the field passing game against this Iowa defense. I just wouldn't do it.

I know a lot of their RPOs like to go over the middle of the field. Those safeties are going to be sitting there. Eyes on the backfield, they know their run fit, but they also know the passing structure behind them.”

But despite the Iowa defense being a juggernaut, he also thinks Michigan's defense is the real deal and it's going to be hard for the Hawkeyes to move the ball. Klatt has Michigan winning a close game.

“I think Michigan wins a low scoring affair. I could see this being a field goal fest. 13-10, think field position," said Klatt.

A low-scoring affair seems more than likely

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Iowa's offense might've put up 55 points against Northern Iowa, but the Hawkeyes needed a game-winning field goal to beat Iowa State, 16-13. The Cyclones' defense is still trying to gel after Matt Campbell left for Penn State and it's not like the Hawkeyes did anything special.

Michigan's defense is clearly better than Iowa State's and Saturday will also mark Hank Brown's first road start at quarterback for Iowa. The Wolverines' edge rushers will look to get home and that could give Brown some jitters during the game.

We've also seen three weeks worth of Michigan and the Wolverines' offense hasn't been explosive. The second half against UTEP was promising, but we still need to see Michigan move the ball for an entire game and against a good defense.

Heading into Saturday, it's hard to envision anything but an old-school Big Ten game.

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