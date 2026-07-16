Ranking The Top Five Michigan Football WRs Since 2010

Over the past 15 seasons, dating back to 2010, the Michigan Wolverines have been more known for their stifling defense and rushing attack, more so than their passing game. While Michigan has had some good quarterbacks, like J.J. McCarthy, the passing game hasn't lived up to the standards that it once had.

Despite not having one of the top statistical passing attacks in the nation on a yearly basis, there have been some quality wide receivers come through Ann Arbor. That leads us to our next position in our mini-series: ranking the top five Michigan WRs since 2010.

5. Ronnie Bell (2018-2022)

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Consistency and sure hands, that's what Ronnie Bell provided during his tenure in Ann Arbor. I debated on putting either Roy Roundtree or Jehu Chesson here, but Bell was certainly reliable he gets the fifth spot.

Bell played in all 26 games for Michigan in his first two seasons as a Wolverine, and then he played during the 2020 shortened season. A Week 1 injury in 2021 only allowed Bell to play one game, but he came back in 2022 and had a big season with J.J. McCarthy behind center.

Bell ranks ninth in career receiving yards at Michigan, with 2,269 yards. In his final season at Michigan, Bell caught 62 passes for 889 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 11 passes that year against Indiana, which ranks ninth all-time at Michigan for a single game.

4. Roman Wilson (2020-2023)

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Roman Wilson was a top-three pass catcher on the team in both 2021 and 2022, and then it all came together in 2023 when he was the lead target. Donning the famed No. 1 jersey, Wilson led the Wolverines' passing game, grabbing 48 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For his career, Wilson ranks seventh all-time at Michigan with 20 receiving touchdowns. His 12 scores in 2023 is tied for sixth in a single season with Mario Manningham.

Wilson became a deep threat for the Wolverines and his speed was always on notice.

3. Amara Darboh (2012-2016)

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Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson were Michigan's top targets in this timeframe, but it was Darboh who was the top target for the Wolverines. In 2015, he was right behind Chesson, catching for 727 yards and then in 2016, he led Michigan with 862 yards.

Darboh caught 146 career receptions during his tenure, which ranks him ninth overall in Michigan's history. He was never going to burn the opposition, but Darboh was a solid possession receiver, and someone who brought reliable hands to the table.

During his full four years in Ann Arbor, Darboh caught for 2,062 yards and 14 touchdowns.

2. Nico Collins (2017-2019)

Nico Collins was never used right at Michigan and it's a pure shame. Look how he turned out in the NFL. But I digress.

Collins came to Michigan as part of the star-studded recruiting class that featured DPJ, Tarik Black, Oliver Martin, and Collins. While DPJ flashed potential, it was Collins who lived up to be the best of the bunch.

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Collins was the top target in both of the seasons he played: 2018 and 2019. In his two season — while seeing four games of action in 2017 — he left Michigan catching 78 receptions for 1,388 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

He was the deep threat Michigan needed, and if the Wolverines would've used him properly, it's hard to tell what kind of numbers he would've put up in Ann Arbor.

1. Jeremy Gallon (2010-2013)

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The 5'8" Jeremy Gallon would leave Michigan as one of the top statistical leaders in its program's history.

Gallon ranks as the following:

Career receiving yards: 2,704 (3rd)

Career receptions: 173 (3rd)

Single-season receiving yards: 1,373 yards (1st in 2013)

Single-season receptions: 89 (2nd in 2013)

Single-game receiving yards: 369 yards vs Indiana (1st in 2013)

Single-game receptions: 14 vs Indiana (3rd in 2013)

Gallon was never much of a touchdown machine, but he did catch nine in his final season at Michigan. He left the Wolverines catching 17 total, and he certainly left his mark on the program. While he wasn't the tallest pass-catcher, Gallon left it all on the field.