2021 DT Rayshaun Benny Uncertain When Decision Will Come

Eric Rutter

Even though Michigan has locked up commitments at almost every position in the 2021 class, the nation’s No. 6 group of pledges is still looking for a defensive tackle or two to join the fold. For most of the cycle, Oak Park (Mich.) High four-star Rayshaun Benny has been viewed as the team’s top prospect at the DT spot, and he still continues to hear from a collection of U-M coaches, which he sees as a clear positive.

“The fact how it’s not just my position coach that’s in contact,” Benny told Wolverine Digest. “I’m in contact with Coach [Sherrone] Moore, and he’s the tight ends coach. I talk to Coach [Josh] Gattis. I talk to everybody on both sides.”

Michigan was included in Benny’s most recent recruiting update, which was a top group consisting of U-M, Kentucky, Arkansas, Arizona State, Michigan State, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. But further than that, Benny is uncertain about what is next in his recruitment. 

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Benny said. “I don’t know. I kind of want to get a word on official visits before I do anything else.”

The Michigan target has thought about when to make his commitment, but the COVID-19 recruiting restrictions have put a hold, so a decision is likely not imminent since he wants to visit all eight schools in his top group  

“Back in March, we were hearing about [visits] getting pushed back to the summer, and since then it just kept getting pushed back,” Benny said. “We just need a date. I’m hearing and hoping for like October.”

Though Benny has not been able to visit Michigan recently, the 6-4, 285-pound lineman does recall last year when he made a trip to Ann Arbor for the team’s 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State.

“That actually popped up in my memories today,” Benny said. “I enjoyed that. That was my first every football game, so that was perfect for me, going out to the Big House. It was crazy.”

While Michigan is recruiting Benny as a defensive tackle, the 2021 prospect also starts on the offensive line for Oak Park, but he is set on playing defense at the next level. Last year, Benny recorded 75 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a junior, and he’s looking to build on that success moving forward.

“The thing I’ve been working on the most is just trying to be seen as more of a defensive player,” Benny said. “A lot of college at first, it was just straight offense, but I’m not just an offensive player. I can play anything. Offense was actually what I was trained at, so I really worked at my defensive game this offseason.”

Even though Benny is not certain about when his college commitment is going to come, Coach Moore has really given the Wolverines a good chance in this race. And along that line, Benny described what he’s looking for when he does make his decision.

“Somewhere that’s like home,” Benny said. “To me, home is like I don’t live in Oak Park, but I’ve been going to Oak Park my whole life, so maybe some coaches that remind me of the coaches that I’ve been around going to Oak Park. Just a family feel, somewhere I can excel at. Somewhere that can take me far in my future outside of football.”

Ideally, Michigan likely wants to land two defensive tackles in this cycle, but Benny is right at the very top of its board and is a major priority at this point. Jersey City (NJ) St. Peters Prep defensive tackle George Rooks is another prospect to watch at the spot, and both have a good chance of ending up Wolverines  

