Recruiting Roundup: Will Latu Announces Final Group Plus 2022 Class Offers

Michigan is entering the week after a fairly active Sunday, one that was topped off when Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel four-star athlete Will Latu named Michigan as one of his final schools.

In the 2021 class, Latu is ranked as the No. 16 athlete in the country on account of his outright athleticism and versatility. Excelling at both running back and as a defender at safety and linebacker, Latu wears many hats for his high school team.

In terms of his college decision, Latu had a top group named last month, but he quickly amended that group to include Michigan right after the Wolverines offered. Latu has followed U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh since his days at the San Francisco 49ers, and he is intrigued by what the Michigan program could offer him.

“I tell every coach to see if they can build me on and off the field football-wise and academic-wise,” Latu told Wolverine Digest. “That is really more important to me, then just the environment. I want to see if I feel safe or if this could be another home for me.”

Latu has confirmed that one of his five official visits will be to Michigan, so the highly coveted, dynamic prospect that racked up 28 touchdowns last fall will have a chance to check out Ann Arbor before making his final decision.

Shifting attention to the 2022 class, Michigan extended an offer to Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High four-star safety Braelon Allen earlier in the day. According to 247Sports.com, Allen is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the country and is near top 100 overall status at No. 116.

At the moment, the 6-2, 215-pound prospect holds other offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Iowa, and there are currently crystal ball predictions for him to eventually choose either Wisconsin (two predictions) or Notre Dame (one).

Earlier in the recruiting process, Allen took a visit to Notre Dame, so he is familiar with the Fighting Irish and its campus. Look for Allen to take a trip to Michigan before the summer concludes, assuming visits are back on the table by that point.

Another offer recipient from Sunday was 2022 Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star athlete Travious Lathan. Though listed as an athlete on 247Sports.com, Lathan is also listed as an early top 15 outside linebacker.

At 6-2 and 190 pounds as a sophomore, Lathan lined up at wide receiver and safety last year, but he could easily add weight and end up as a linebacker in college. However, his receiving ability is not to be discounted either. Lathan makes quick cuts, is dangerous after the catch and is difficult to track down in the open field.

Wherever Lathan is used at the next level, he has the athleticism to make an impact. Right now, Lathan has over 10 offers with schools like Florida, Florida State, Miami and Penn State in the mix.

With quality film on both sides of the ball, would you be more likely to utilize 2021 athlete Will Latu on offense or defense? Where does 2022 athlete Travious Lathan line up at in college? Let us know!