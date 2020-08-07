Michigan Target Rocco Spindler Previews His Decision

Over the past several months, Michigan has went all in on Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler, and the Wolverines will find out how effective those efforts were when he announces his college decision on Saturday.

Michigan has made it to Spindler's final five, along with Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State. In recent weeks, many have speculated that Spindler is Notre Dame's for the taking, but all throughout his recruitment the four-star offensive lineman has spoken highly about U-M's program as well, so it appears that those two are neck and neck.

In the lead up to his announcement, Spindler spoke with Wolverine Digest about the compelling factors on each school in his final five.

On Michigan: "Man, I love Michigan. It's maybe 45 minutes from my house, a quick little drive. My parents love it. It's quick and easy. They love Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, Coach [Ed] Warinner. Those guys are great dudes. Coach Harbaugh really cares about you as an individual more than football. He takes care of his players. Their facilities are state of the art. I believe they have the best facilities in college football and probably in professional as well. Coach Warinner is a great guy who loves your family. He develops a lot of guys. You can see that he does that. That's what you want to look for. Ross Business School is one of the best to offer."

On Notre Dame: "It's a great campus when you're there. It's really wholesome and everything. [Brian] Kelly, he's a great dude. He recruited me hard for the last four years. Coach [Jeff] Quinn gets tow and three-stars and develops them into something, and now they're in the NFL and doing something tremendous. So he takes low talent guys but also develops them. He's very personable to talk to. He loves your family, loves you and cares more about you than football. That's what you look forward to."

On Penn State: "I have a lot of family over in Scranton, Pennsylvania. I think the support there is surreal. Coach [James] Franklin has always been a family guy. He's always cared about my family. He's real personable to talk to, great energy. Coach [Phil] Trautwein just now getting there, I know he's developed a few guys and he's been in my shoes before. He's played at the collegiate level and as a professional, so that's something you look forward to."

On Ohio State: "They love to win," Spindler said. "That's their mindset going in there day one. They are an NFL football factory. They develop great offensive lineman that get drafted in the first, second in the NFL, and Coach [Ryan] Day, his mentality is to truly be the best. If you're not prepared for that, that's probably not the right spot for you. Everything Ohio State offers is amazing. The fan base is probably the best fan base in the world. Their Business program that they have set up for their players after they're done playing football, get them jobs, interviews, anything they need to get them a job, is tremendous."

On LSU: "They are coming off a National Championship team. I don't believe Coach Orgeron is going anywhere. Coach [James] Cregg, the offensive line coach, coached in the Super Bowl. Won the Super Bowl with his offensive line and then now coached the National Champions. He is a tremendous coach that truly cares about you and your family, as well as Coach O. The facilities down there are unreal, unmatched, and in the SEC if you crack that lineup, you have a good chance to be an NFL player."

If Spindler were to choose Michigan, he would be the fifth offensive line commit in U-M's 2021 class, joining Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech center Raheem Anderson, Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy guard / center Greg Crippen.



According to our analysis, this OL haul would give Michigan the strongest crop of commitments in the conference, which is a testament to the quality work put in by offensive line coach Ed Warinner on the recruiting trail.

