WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Target Rocco Spindler Previews His Decision

Eric Rutter

Over the past several months, Michigan has went all in on Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive guard Rocco Spindler, and the Wolverines will find out how effective those efforts were when he announces his college decision on Saturday.

Michigan has made it to Spindler's final five, along with Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and Penn State. In recent weeks, many have speculated that Spindler is Notre Dame's for the taking, but all throughout his recruitment the four-star offensive lineman has spoken highly about U-M's program as well, so it appears that those two are neck and neck.

In the lead up to his announcement, Spindler spoke with Wolverine Digest about the compelling factors on each school in his final five.

On Michigan: "Man, I love Michigan. It's maybe 45 minutes from my house, a quick little drive. My parents love it. It's quick and easy. They love Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, Coach [Ed] Warinner. Those guys are great dudes. Coach Harbaugh really cares about you as an individual more than football. He takes care of his players. Their facilities are state of the art. I believe they have the best facilities in college football and probably in professional as well. Coach Warinner is a great guy who loves your family. He develops a lot of guys. You can see that he does that. That's what you want to look for. Ross Business School is one of the best to offer."

On Notre Dame: "It's a great campus when you're there. It's really wholesome and everything. [Brian] Kelly, he's a great dude. He recruited me hard for the last four years. Coach [Jeff] Quinn gets tow and three-stars and develops them into something, and now they're in the NFL and doing something tremendous. So he takes low talent guys but also develops them. He's very personable to talk to. He loves your family, loves you and cares more about you than football. That's what you look forward to."

On Penn State: "I have a lot of family over in Scranton, Pennsylvania. I think the support there is surreal. Coach [James] Franklin has always been a family guy. He's always cared about my family. He's real personable to talk to, great energy. Coach [Phil] Trautwein just now getting there, I know he's developed a few guys and he's been in my shoes before. He's played at the collegiate level and as a professional, so that's something you look forward to."

On Ohio State: "They love to win," Spindler said. "That's their mindset going in there day one. They are an NFL football factory. They develop great offensive lineman that get drafted in the first, second in the NFL, and Coach [Ryan] Day, his mentality is to truly be the best. If you're not prepared for that, that's probably not the right spot for you. Everything Ohio State offers is amazing. The fan base is probably the best fan base in the world. Their Business program that they have set up for their players after they're done playing football, get them jobs, interviews, anything they need to get them a job, is tremendous."

On LSU: "They are coming off a National Championship team. I don't believe Coach Orgeron is going anywhere. Coach [James] Cregg, the offensive line coach, coached in the Super Bowl. Won the Super Bowl with his offensive line and then now coached the National Champions. He is a tremendous coach that truly cares about you and your family, as well as Coach O. The facilities down there are unreal, unmatched, and in the SEC if you crack that lineup, you have a good chance to be an NFL player."

If Spindler were to choose Michigan, he would be the fifth offensive line commit in U-M's 2021 class, joining Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai Stevenson offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech center Raheem Anderson, Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy guard / center Greg Crippen. 

According to our analysis, this OL haul would give Michigan the strongest crop of commitments in the conference, which is a testament to the quality work put in by offensive line coach Ed Warinner on the recruiting trail.

Where do you think Spindler is going to end up? Do the Wolverines earn his pledge on Saturday? Let us know!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshmen Faces: Dan Villari

Quarterback Dan Villari was a late addition to Michigan's class but has some juice to him.

BrandonBrown

by

UMfb

2022 LB Jordan Cannon Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

In-state linebacker prospect Jordan Cannon broke down the latest in his recruitment after landing an offer from Michigan in April.

Eric Rutter

The Five Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 7, 2020

Jim Harbaugh spoke with Jon Jansen about the approaching season and gave some good insight as to how things are looking about a month out.

BrandonBrown

Discussing The Beef Between Jim Harbaugh And Ryan Day

We know about the historic rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State, but what about a new development between Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day?

BrandonBrown

Michigan Football Ranked No. 15 in 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll

Michigan is where it has been at the end of every year under Jim Harbaugh — in the middle of the pack.

BrandonBrown

by

BrandonBrown

Expert Analysis: Rocco Spindler Breakdown

SI All-American candidate Rocco Spindler is going to announce his decision on Saturday, and Michigan is one of his top options.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Still Pursuing 2021 TE Erin Outley

Though an Arkansas commit, tight end Erin Outley has continued to hear from Michigan and is looking to take an official visit to the school.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel Addresses the #BigTenUnited Movement

One day after a legion of Big Ten players released a letter to the conference about COVID-19 demands, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel weighed in on the complicated issue.

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Cameron McGrone In 2020

Cameron McGrone is one of the brightest stars on Michigan's defense.

BrandonBrown

Freshmen Faces: Andre Seldon

As an early enrollee, Andre Seldon has a chance to see the field in year one.

BrandonBrown