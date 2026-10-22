Rod Moore, Enow Etta New Additions to Michigan's Injury Report Ahead of Indiana

After taking down Penn State 21-18 this past weekend, Michigan moved back into the win column. The Wolverines are hoping to win two games in a row this weekend, but it's not going to be easy with Indiana coming to town.

Michigan will enter Week 8 as an underdog at home and with the first availability report coming out, there are certainly some concerns along the offensive line and on the defense.

As for Indiana, the Hoosiers don't have anyone listed on their injury report as of Wednesday night.

Wednesday availability report

Out

WR Kendrick Bell

TE Mason Bonner

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

Questionable

S Rod Moore

DE Dom Nichols

LB Aisea Moa

DT Enow Etta

OL Brady Norton

OL Blake Frazier

Probable

OL Andrew Babalola

New week, same O-line worries

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Right tackle Andrew Sprague has been OUT since Week 3 against UTEP. Kyle Whittingham recently called his injury perplexing and it's not known if the Wolverines will get Sprague back this season.

While that was known, Michigan has several other linemen on the injury report. Brady Norton missed last week and is once again listed as Questionable for this game. It was Avery Gach who started in place of Norton, and if he has to miss again this week, we would expect Gach to get the nod again this week after grading out well against Penn State.

The other concern is that Blake Frazier is listed as Questionable. Last week, Jake Guarnera was Questionable and this week it's Frazier. With the Hoosiers having one of the best defensive lines in the Big Ten, Michigan needs a good bill of health for the game.

Defense has some key players listed

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It's been the fourth week in a row that Dom Nichols is listed as Questionable. He has played in every game, but he was very limited against Minnesota before the Wolverines' bye week. Nichols played last week, but it's been Tariq Boney who has gained more reps, with Nichols not at 100%.

There are two new additions to the injury report and that's Enow Etta and Rod Moore. We saw Moore leave the game against Penn State after a diving interception. He didn't return to the game but was on the field with his teammates afterward. After the game, Whittingham said Moore's injury didn't appear serious or long-term.

As for Etta, we didn't know he got hurt, so he is a surprise addition to the report. Etta recently spoke with reporters, which would indicate he would play this weekend. Indiana has run the ball effectively this season, and having Etta on the field is at the utmost importance.

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