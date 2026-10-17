Michigan Star Rod Moore Carted to Locker Room with Leg Injury

Rod Moore has been through it as a Michigan Wolverine. He is a three-time captain, which is the first of its kind in the modern era of college football.

He was the hero in 2023’s version of the game against Ohio State with a game-winning interception that will live forever in Michigan lore.

He fought through two injuries over the last two years, and missed most of last season before returning this year for his final year on campus.

Saturday’s game against Penn State does not have the same stakes as Moore’s biggest interception as a Wolverine, but Michigan desperately needed a spark to start the second half.

They changed quarterbacks with freshman Tommy Carr getting a chance after Bryce Underwood’s dreadful first half made Kyle Whittingham make the move to his backup.

Carr and company did not score on their first possession, but got another chance quickly thanks to an old friend.

The Spark

Rocco Becht rolled to his right and fired a pass down the field that was into coverage. Rod Moore dove in front of Becht’s pass for a diving interception, getting his elbow down in bounds to put the Wolverines in business.

Two plays later, Bryson Kuzdzal was in the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown run to give the Wolverines a 7-3 lead.

Moore’s interception may have been the turning point in Michigan’s game. Whether it was for Michigan’s season remains to be seen, but for the game there is little question at this point. Following Moore’s interception, the Wolverines were on a 14-0 run, after having not scored a touchdown since the first half of the team’s loss against Minnesota.

Injury Issues

The bad news off the play was that Moore went into the injury tent immediately after the interception and was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, according to the CBS broadcast.

Rod Moore Jr. makes the play for Michigan! pic.twitter.com/39cxOAh995 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 17, 2026

On defense, it was Mason Curtis who replaced Rod Moore, but there is going to likely be a committee approach to that position if Moore is unable to return at any point during the game, or the season. On defense, it was Mason Curtis who replaced Rod Moore, but there is likely going to be a committee approach to that position if Moore is unable to return at any point during the game or the season.

Moore Returns to the Sideline

Rod Moore was able to return to the sideline and was seen on a stationary bike. A return seems unilkely as Moore was seen in in the team huddle without a helmet. If Michigan is going to win, they'll have to do so with two of their captains sidelined. A return seems unlikely, as Moore was seen in the team huddle without a helmet.

Michigan captain Rod Moore has returned to the Wolverines' sideline after he was previously carted to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rLqOdBm7lZ — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) October 17, 2026

More updates will be provided after the game ends.



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