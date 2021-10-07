    • October 7, 2021
    The Latest On Roman Wilson

    Rumors are swirling about Michigan's speedy sophomore wide receiver.
    Sometime yesterday rumors began to swirl that sophomore wide receiver Roman Wilson may have broken his wrist. Fortunately, that is not the case. The speedy pass catcher did tweak something in or around his wrist, but he's not expected to be hindered much or miss extended time. There's a chance he could play and play well this Saturday despite the slight injury.

    But that's where these situations get a little tricky. Wilson is telling people that he's fine and that he didn't injure anything severely, but the Michigan medical staff and coaches could always opt to hold him out as a precaution. That's not necessarily the expectation, but it is a possibility. He will still travel with the team but it is being described as a game-time decision.

    Michigan certainly needs Wilson with Ronnie Bell already out for the season. The 6-0, 180-pounder is coming off his best day as a Wolverine. The Hawaiian caught six passes for 81 yards against the Badgers and showed that he can be dangerous as a pass catcher even when he's covered. Michigan fans knew that Wilson could run by defenders on deep routes and away from people once the ball is in his hands, but he showed that he can go up and make contested catches against Wisconsin as well.

    If Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the offensive coaches feel good about the wide receiver room without Wilson over the next couple of days, holding him out becomes more of a possibility with a bye week on the horizon. If they feel like they need his speed and playmaking ability to beat an ascending Nebraska team in Lincoln, he'll be out there gutting it out.

